Today, Fenty Skin by Rihanna released Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, its first-ever body care product — that is, designed specifically for the body, like body lotions, body scrubs and body washes. When the brand launched in July 2020, all of the products were aimed at skincare for the face. Offerings included Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer and Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All face wash. Today, Fenty Skin offers a total of five face products.

The newest addition to Rihanna’s skin care line is infused with a moisturizing blend of sunflower, baobab and Kalahari melon oils. It also features shea butter and glycerin, a popular hydrating skin care ingredient that is found in everything from hand soaps to facial mists. Butta Drop boasts the same tropical fruit and floral scent as Fenty Skin’s Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream for the face.

Like all Fenty Skin products, Butta Drop is unisex and 100 percent cruelty-free. It also earned the Clean at Sephora seal.

Butta Drop isn’t the only beauty product Rihanna is releasing this week. On May 7, her makeup line Fenty Beauty is also debuting Bright Fix Eye Brightener, a serum-like under eye concealer that moisturizes, brightens and blurs dark under eye circles, according to the brand. Bright Fix is infused with hydrating sodium hyaluronate and jojoba oil and is available in 16 colors including four color-correcting shades: Rose Quartz, Butter, Peach and Pumpkin.

Fenty Bright Fix (available May 7)

Fenty Beauty recommends applying Bright Fix Eye Brightener with a clean finger, small brush or sponge. The brand also claims the new makeup release is humidity-, sweat- and crease-resistant, making it helpful for your upcoming summer adventures.

