In the 15 years since her debut single “Pon de Replay” dropped in 2005, Rihanna has carved her own lane in pop culture. Now, Fenty Skin, eponymously named after its creator’s last name, is expanding her global reach into skin care. Riri (as the artist is sometimes nicknamed) recently shared a preview of the line on Fenty Skin’s official Instagram account. The 100-percent cruelty-free skin care products cost anywhere from $25 to $35, and will be exclusively available on FentySkin.com starting July 31. If you subscribe to the brand’s newsletter, you’ll be able to get a head start on shopping Fenty Skin on Wednesday, July 29.

“Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skincare – I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use, and everyone can apply it,” says Rihanna in a statement. The “We Found Love” singer says her experiences traveling across the globe inspired her to select “the best-of-the-best” skin care ingredients for her products. “I wanted safe, clean, effective formulas that celebrated and respected what our planet has to offer.”

Fenty Skin products and ingredients

Fenty Skin

The hero products from her line are dubbed Fenty Skin Start’rs and include three 2-in-1 products. They're infused with good-for-you ingredients, including hyaluronic acid for moisture and niacinamide (aka Vitamin B3), which is gentle enough for those with rosacea. There’s also Barbados cherry — Rihanna was born and raised in the Caribbean island — which is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants and can help brighten dull complexions. According to Fenty Skin, all of the products from the line smell tropical, clean and warm thanks to other ingredients like coconut, sun-kissed fig and desert melon.

Fenty Skin Start’rs

1. Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser

Fenty Skin

Total Cleans'r Remove-It-All Cleanser is a creamy, 2-in-1 makeup remover and cleanser the brand says will help remove oil, dirt and longwear makeup without drying out your skin. Gingko biloba, which is a Chinese tree, helps control oil and clarify skin while green tea has antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. There’s also fig extract, rich with antioxidants and quince that helps condition your skin.

“Washing your face is the most important step for good skin,” says Rihanna in an official release. “Especially when you’re wearing makeup, breaking a sweat in the club, exercising — whatever your thing is. I wanted to create a really deep cleanser that wouldn’t dry out your skin so you can use it every day and night.”

2. Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum

Fenty Skin

Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum is a hybrid toner-serum, which the brand says will help minimize the appearance of pores and dark spots, improve texture and brightness, prevent shine and rebalance your skin. Alongside antioxidant-rich green tea and fig, Australian lemon myrtle and witch hazel water will regulate your oil production, and Japanese raisin tree will detoxify and cactus flower will hydrate your skin.

Rihanna says in the release that she is “obsessed” with Fat Water because “it makes pores and dark spots less visible, brightens, smooths, fights shine — all without stripping skin. It’s everything for everyone.”

3. Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen

Fenty Skin

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen is an oil-free, lightweight sunscreen that hydrates your skin with a combination of hyaluronic acid, aloe and baobab. Kalahari melon is rich in vitamins and antioxidants and helps hydrate your skin further while niacinamide prevents shine and fades dark spots.

“I wanted to create a moisturizer with SPF that was totally invisible — that means no chalky residue and no flashback. We created this pink hue that works on all skin tones, allowing it to blend in effortlessly and leave a healthy glow on skin,” says Rihanna.

Before Fenty Skin: Fenty Beauty

The beauty mogul debuted Fenty Beauty in 2017 with 40 foundation shades that catered to all three undertones — cool, neutral and warm. The colors fall between 498, the deepest shade for melanin-rich skin, and 100, the fairest shade in the line. Rihanna garnered praise from the beauty community in reaction to this notable range. In 2019, she expanded the foundation line to include 50 shades along with 50 concealer colors.

While other brands had plenty of shades to choose from, those companies didn't necessarily have clear brand messaging that highlighted the diversity of their products, nor did they emphasize diversity in their model selections. As NBC Asian America previously reported, other popular cosmetics brands were looking to capitalize on the increased demand for a high quantity of shade options after the launch of Fenty Beauty. However, consumers were disappointed with the lack of diversity in shade ranges from those competing brands.

Best Fenty Beauty products in 2020

You don’t have to compromise your passion for makeup while wearing a face mask. It’s about finding the right products for your skin type that are as long-lasting and as transfer-proof as possible. While you wait to grab offerings from the new Fenty Skin line, here are four essential Fenty Beauty products that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

After you finish your full skincare routine, apply a pump of Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer to your face to create a smooth canvas for your foundation. The primer blends with ease, helps blur the appearance of pores and leaves behind a soft-matte finish to your complexion. If you have dry skin or just appreciate a dewy look, then try Pro Filt'r Hydrating Primer, which helps prevent dry patches and caking.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is the inclusive hero makeup product. It’s lightweight, yet offers medium-to-full coverage, and it works as both an everyday and special occasion liquid foundation. Above all, the foundation is long wearing, even during the humid summer months in Miami. Use a makeup sponge, a foundation brush or even your fingers to blend, stipple or buff this foundation onto your skin.

The pros say if you wear makeup while wearing a face mask, emphasize your eyes. Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner is available in 20 shades, including Lady Lagoon, an electric blue with a matte finish, She a Problem, a rose gold shimmer and Grillz, a metallic yellow gold. Even beginners can nail perfectly winged cat eye with these long-lasting eye pencils. It’s also creamy enough to scribble over your eyes as a base for a dramatic eye moment and long-wearing enough that you don’t have to worry about looking like a raccoon after a few hours of wear.

While the makeup artists we previously spoke with say you can skip a bold lip while wearing a face mask, if you want to sport a statement lip, you’ll need one that’s long wearing. Stunna Lip Paint, is kiss-proof and doesn’t rub off while drinking and eating. There are also eight shades to choose from, including Uncensored, a universally flattering, blue-based red liquid lipstick.

Fenty skin is also unisex — Rihanna brought along musical peers ASAP Rocky and Lil Nas X for the initial campaign. Rih also selected Sean Garrette, a licensed esthetician and skin care expert as a Fenty Skin Ambassador.

The brand incorporates refillable products and uses post-consumer recycled materials in its packaging. The sunscreen is refillable and coral-reef safe. Fat Water isn’t wrapped in shrink wrap, doesn’t arrive in a box and both the bottle and cap are recyclable. Total Cleans'r is made from 40-percent post-consumer recycled material and does not arrive in a box or shrink-wrapped.

