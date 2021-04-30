Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Supergoop!, a popular sunscreen brand, teamed up with photographer Gray Malin to launch a limited-edition travel kit featuring six SPF products in a travel-friendly bag.
Throughout our skin care coverage, dermatologists and beauty editors have all previously recommended various Supergoop! sunscreens. The brand has also earned the green and white Clean at Sephora seal, meaning it is free of 50+ ingredients the beauty retailer considers questionable.
We broke down the six items included in the Everyday Getaway set, which retails for $75 exclusively on Supergoop! This gift set, along with the two others listed below, are all unique-yet-practical Mother’s Day beauty gift ideas, to boot.
Supergoop! x Gray Malin Everyday Getaway Kit
The zippered pouch and spray sunscreen are wrapped in one of Malin’s most popular snapshots from his series À la Plage. “My East Hampton image felt like the perfect match for the spirit of both brands,” Malin said in a statement, noting that he snapped the picture while flying in a doorless helicopter. The beach-inspired gift set includes six products, which we spotlighted below:
- PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50: Those looking for a “smooth but robust sunscreen” can slather on this SPF, which was previously recommended by board-certified dermatologist Orit Markowitz, MD, in our guide to wearing sunscreen indoors.
- Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40: As one of the best sunscreens for darker skin tones, the Unseen Sunscreen received praise from board-certified dermatologist Michelle Henry, MD, who noted its makeup primer consistency and that “it's literally unseen and clear from the offset.”
- PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50: Shopping readers are keen on spray sunscreens, and this option is infused with vitamin C, “an excellent antioxidant” known to help protect against both free radical damage and oxidative stress, according to board-certified dermatologist Caren Campbell, MD.
- Defense Refresh (Re)Setting Mist SPF 40: Setting sprays are particularly helpful when sporting makeup with a face mask, and this mist from Supergoop! offers sun protection. As a bonus, it has a light-yet-refreshing minty scent, courtesy of the peppermint and rosemary oils.
- Glow Oil SPF 50: Supergoop! recommends spritzing this sunscreen made from a blend of hydrating ingredients like shea butter into the palms of the hand and rubbing it all over the body.
- PLAY Lip Shield SPF 30: Hydrate while protecting the lips from the sun's harsh rays with this coconut oil-rich lipstick that features avocado and grape seed oils.
Supergoop! SPF Bestsellers Mini Set
Supergoop! rounded up four of its bestselling items into a nifty gift set that can fit into a beach bag during socially distant outdoor activities like picnics and workouts. The set includes Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 with frankincense, Glowscreen SPF 40 — a "great option" for acne-prone skin — PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with sunflower extract and Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 with blue-green algae.
Supergoop! The Sunnyscreen Set
Experts say kids should wear sunscreen, too, and this trio offers three types of sun protection – a lotion, stick and spray — with kid-safe formulas and a ‘90s-inspired UPF bucket hat. These mineral sunscreens are both water-resistant and fragrance-free, according to the brand.
Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.