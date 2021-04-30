Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Supergoop!, a popular sunscreen brand, teamed up with photographer Gray Malin to launch a limited-edition travel kit featuring six SPF products in a travel-friendly bag.

Throughout our skin care coverage, dermatologists and beauty editors have all previously recommended various Supergoop! sunscreens. The brand has also earned the green and white Clean at Sephora seal, meaning it is free of 50+ ingredients the beauty retailer considers questionable.

We broke down the six items included in the Everyday Getaway set, which retails for $75 exclusively on Supergoop! This gift set, along with the two others listed below, are all unique-yet-practical Mother’s Day beauty gift ideas, to boot.

The zippered pouch and spray sunscreen are wrapped in one of Malin’s most popular snapshots from his series À la Plage. “My East Hampton image felt like the perfect match for the spirit of both brands,” Malin said in a statement, noting that he snapped the picture while flying in a doorless helicopter. The beach-inspired gift set includes six products, which we spotlighted below:

Supergoop! rounded up four of its bestselling items into a nifty gift set that can fit into a beach bag during socially distant outdoor activities like picnics and workouts. The set includes Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 with frankincense, Glowscreen SPF 40 — a "great option" for acne-prone skin — PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with sunflower extract and Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40 with blue-green algae.

Experts say kids should wear sunscreen, too, and this trio offers three types of sun protection – a lotion, stick and spray — with kid-safe formulas and a ‘90s-inspired UPF bucket hat. These mineral sunscreens are both water-resistant and fragrance-free, according to the brand.

