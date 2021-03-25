Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

An hour before I plop my head on my Allswell cooling pillow at night, I like to spritz my room with The Nue Co’s Functional Fragrance, play my R&B Cuts Spotify playlist and power up my Dyson Lightcycle Morph lamp. While the floor lamp can “morph” into a few different positions, I like to place the double-hinged arm over the stem to illuminate my room with a soft, warm glow. This ambient lighting makes relaxing under my comforter even cozier, lulling me to sleep. If I am on a video call after the sun sets, I will crank up the light to its highest setting and flip the arm upward to brighten my entire room. Dyson says the lights will last up to 60 years, which is a rather lofty claim. However, as a fan of other functional Dyson products, including the Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale flat iron, I’m inclined to believe the lamp’s light will last me for years to come.

The Lightcycle Morph is equipped with motion sensors that automatically turn off the lamp after five minutes when I’m not in the room. I appreciate that capability, particularly on days when I run out of the house and forget to turn off the device. This is my first ever smart home gadget, and I love the ability to adjust the light setting from my iPhone rather than walking a few steps to turn on the device manually. Doing so isn't a sizable issue, of course. But on nights where I am particularly exhausted, it is convenient to turn off the lamp from the Dyson mobile app so I can get back to mindlessly scrolling through TikTok.

Dyson Lightcycle Morph lamp’s standout features

It’s easy to set up . It took me around 20 minutes to fully put together the lamp and connect to the smartphone app.

. It took me around 20 minutes to fully put together the lamp and connect to the smartphone app. It is relatively lightweight . The Lightcycle Morph floor lamp weighs 13.4 pounds and the desk lamp weighs 7.7 pounds. I can easily transport my floor lamp from my bedroom to my living room and back again without straining. After experiencing the Lightcycle Morph's various capabilities in my bedroom, I quickly realized the dull Ikea lamp in my living room paled in comparison. And rather than investing in a second Dyson, I make do by moving the floor lamp into whatever space I'm working from.

. The Lightcycle Morph floor lamp weighs 13.4 pounds and the desk lamp weighs 7.7 pounds. I can easily transport my floor lamp from my bedroom to my living room and back again without straining. After experiencing the Lightcycle Morph's various capabilities in my bedroom, I quickly realized the dull Ikea lamp in my living room paled in comparison. And rather than investing in a second Dyson, I make do by moving the floor lamp into whatever space I'm working from. It is readily available . Both the floor and desk Dyson Lightcycle Morph lamps are sold at Nordstrom, Best Buy, Amazon, Abt Electronics and, of course, from Dyson directly.

. Both the floor and desk Dyson Lightcycle Morph lamps are sold at Nordstrom, Best Buy, Amazon, Abt Electronics and, of course, from Dyson directly. It charges my tech . At the bottom of the lamp stem is a USB-C charger, where I can plug in my iPad or Beats by Dre headphones.

. At the bottom of the lamp stem is a USB-C charger, where I can plug in my iPad or Beats by Dre headphones. It has seven preset settings , including Study, Relax, Precision, Boost, Wake-up, Sleep and Away. I can skip buying a sunrise alarm clock because I can create a similar artificial rising sun effect in my bedroom with Wake-up mode. Away mode is particularly helpful when traveling, of course: It triggers the lamp to turn on and off at preset times to create the illusion that someone is home, sort of like in “Home Alone,” but with zero hijinks.

, including Study, Relax, Precision, Boost, Wake-up, Sleep and Away. I can skip buying a sunrise alarm clock because I can create a similar artificial rising sun effect in my bedroom with Wake-up mode. Away mode is particularly helpful when traveling, of course: It triggers the lamp to turn on and off at preset times to create the illusion that someone is home, sort of like in “Home Alone,” but with zero hijinks. It is also made in three colorways: Gold/Black, White/Silver and Black (my personal favorite).

