Shopping content by StackCommerce
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
No need to wait for Black Friday to score great discounts on a new laptop: We found 10 powerful Chromebook sales perfect for everybody in your life, from the worker bee to the gamer.
They're refurbished, which means they're rated to work like new and go for a discount since they're used. Plus, right now, use coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout to get an additional 15 percent off.
1. Dell Chromebook 11 Intel Celeron 2955U 1.40 GHz 16GB - Black (Refurbished)
The Chromebook 11 runs an Intel Celeron Dual-Core processor and Chrome OS, booting up and getting you online in seconds. It has layers of security built-in and is weighs three pounds.
2. Dell Chromebook 11 11.6-Inch 16GB - Grey (Certified Refurbished)
This Chromebook is built to US Military Standards, with an emphasis on durability for those who are out on the road and moving around.
3. Dell Chromebook 11-3189 11.6-Inch Touchscreen 16GB - Black (Certified Refurbished)
With an integrated touchscreen, this Chromebook switches seamlessly between a laptop and a tablet — depending on your needs.
4. Acer Touchscreen 11-Inch Chromebook 16GB (Certified Refurbished)
This top-rated laptop has a grade A refurbished rating. It features a 1.6GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, and 6GB of onboard memory.
5. Acer Chromebook 11-Inch C740-C4PE 16GB - Black (Certified Refurbished)
With reinforced corners, increased cover thickness, added rib panels, and longer hinge brackets, this Chromebook is also built to be tough without sacrificing performance.
6. Acer 11-Inch 16GB C720 Chromebook (Certified Refurbished)
This ultra-portable Chromebook is a budget-friendly option. It lasts for up to 8.5 hours on a single charge and has 16GB of onboard storage.
7. Samsung Chromebook 11.6-Inch 16GB (Refurbished)
Coming in at a cool $85 with the coupon code, this Chromebook gives you 16GB of onboard memory and the elite flexibility of Chrome OS — basic but basically covering everything you need.
8. Lenovo N22 11.6-Inch Chromebook 16GB - Black (Certified Refurbished)
This is a streaming-first kind of Chromebook, with a 14-hour battery life, a super-fast Intel Celeron processor, and seamless WiFi and Bluetooth built-in, you can enjoy your shows everywhere.
9. Lenovo Thinkpad 11e Chromebook 11.6-Inch 16GB - Silver (Certified Refurbished)
With a 6th Gen Intel Core processor and 12-hour battery life, this Chromebook is built to power you through your workday and beyond.
10. HP Chromebook 11-Inch 16GB - Silver (Certified Refurbished)
This Chromebook was designed for an online lifestyle with a slim design, lightweight build, and 11-hour battery life.