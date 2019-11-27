15 smart home products on sale right now

Shopping content by StackCommerce
1. iPM World 360-Degree 1080p Wireless IP Security Camera
An HD security camera comes in handy when you want peace of mind while you're away from home. This device from iPM World provides you with panoramic views of your home, which you can then stream in real-time with any iOS or Android smartphone.
2. NetGear Nighthawk AC1900 Wi-Fi Cable Modem Router (Refurbished)
This high-speed router is optimized for the biggest of streaming files, including online gaming and 4K video.
3. Pium Starter Kit: Smart Diffuser + 3 Fragrance Capsules
Fragrances are getting smart upgrades, too. With the Plum Smart Diffuser, you can emit your favorite scents around your home and at different intensities, all of it controlled from your smartphone.
4. iHaper B2 E26 Smart LED Light Bulb
iHaper Smart LED Light Bulb can be controlled through its companion app or voice-assistant services — like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant — allowing you to dim, brighten, or turn off your lights without ever needing to touch a switch.
5. LizaTech HD Doorbell Camera
The LizaTech HD Doorbell camera provides HD video that is triggered into recording by motion sensors, as well as two-way audio that connects to your smart devices. You can have a conversation with a visitor in real-time even if you're not at home.
6. NetGear Arlo VMC3030-100NAR HD Security Camera (Refurbished)
Another security camera that tops our list is the NetGear Arlo HD camera. Like the LizaTech, it captures high-quality videos of your front door once it senses motion and allows for two-way audio. Additionally, the device is weather-proof, which might be a priority for you considering winter storms.
7. Petbot App-Controlled Robot
One gadget designed to help ease your concerns is the Petbot, an app-controlled robot that launches treats, takes photos, plays laser toy games, and allows you to talk to your furry friend while you're away.
8. ismartgate Ultimate Garage Pro Kit
In the market for a smarter way to open your garage door? Meet the ismartgate, which allows you to remotely open, close, and monitor your garage from virtually anywhere.
9. iRobot Roomba 805 Robotic Vacuum (Certified Refurbished)
Pet owners know how tedious vacuuming can be. That's why the iRobot Roomba Vacuum — which suctions up dirt, debris, and hair on all floor types — could be a worthy investment. Simply schedule how often you want cleanings and the gadget will make its way around your home, tidying it up along the way.
10. ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum Station
Another hi-tech cleaner you can save big on ahead of Black Friday is the ECOVACS Deebot Cleaner. Using its SMART NAVI technology, this device can scan and map the area that surrounds it, planning the best cleaning route for your space.
11. Atmotube PLUS Portable Indoor Air Quality Monitor
You might not realize how many allergens are polluting your home's air quality. That's where this smart air quality monitor comes into play. You can detect volatile organic compounds that are lurking, as well as measure the atmospheric pressure, temperature, and humidity levels around you.
12. The Exclusive Veho Cave Smart Home Starter Kit & Camera Bundle
This bundle comes with a wireless IP security camera, motion sensors, and a smart hub that will let you keep an eye on your home even when you're far from it.
13. VAVA Compact Air Purifier With 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter
Winter is coming, which means you might be spending more and more time indoors. Help ensure the air you're breathing is healthy and allergen-free with this 3-in-1 HEPA filter, which can purify your home's air by capturing up to 99.97 percent of airborne pollutants.
14. HAVEN Mech Door Lock
Keep your home safe with the HAVEN Mech Door Lock, a powerful deadbolt designed to keep your door — and home — secure.
15. iHaper E26 Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb Socket
Set your lights to turn on or off, control them with the sound of your voice, and make ordinary LED bulbs work like smart ones with the iHaper E26 Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb Socket.