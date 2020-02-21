This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
As you add smart home devices to your living space and rely more and more on the connected life, your home Internet experiences an increasingly substantial workload. "A wonky Wi-Fi network can literally bring your house’s online traffic to a halt," NBC News tech contributor Whitson Gordon wrote in our guide to mesh Wi-Fi systems and range extenders. And one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems, Amazon's family of Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, is on sale on Amazon right now.
If you're looking to upgrade your own home Internet signal or want to eliminate dead spots in distant rooms or around corners, we put together the different models on sale so you can get an idea of how much you'd save.
Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System
Eero is one of the pioneers in the consumer mesh Wi-Fi space, and since Amazon acquired it, they’ve released this new base-level system. While it may not be the fastest mesh system, it's relatively much more affordable than the competition and very easy to set up.
Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router
If the three-pack above is too much for your space or you're not sure you need multiple mesh points right now, you can also go with a single router. After living with it for a spell, you can better determine whether you need to upgrade with more mesh devices.
Amazon Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System
Amazon’s Eero Pro system is more expensive than the base Eero system. Why? It's a tri-band router, which means it has an entire antenna dedicated to sending data between each unit of the mesh network, easing traffic congestion.
"That means you get significantly faster speeds than you would with less expensive systems," Gordon explained, "which is important if you don’t have Ethernet in your home to wire each node together." Notably, the more advanced system is similarly easy to set up.
