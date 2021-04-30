Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon just released its new generation of Fire tablets, but instead of one tablet this year, they’re releasing three: the Fire HD 10, Fire HD 10 Plus and an all-new Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet. Each tablet is designed to last longer and perform faster, created to replace the 2019 Amazon Fire HD 10 and give shoppers more options. To give you an idea of what each model might do for you, we highlight their standout features below. The tablets are available for pre-order right now, and will ship May 26.

The newer Fire HD model starts at the same price as the older model and comes with an improved processor, a 10 percent brighter display and 12 hours of battery life. This updated Fire 10 is the same size as its predecessor, sporting a 10-inch display, but it’s thinner and brighter than the 2019 model, and has 50 percent more RAM. Using your tablet for Zoom calls? The Fire HD has a landscape-oriented, front-facing camera to support widescreen video calls. This model also comes with a brand-new split screen feature, which allows users to view two apps simultaneously. Users can get the Fire HD 10 with 32GB or 64GB of storage. Like with the previous model, this Fire HD comes in Black, Denim, Lavender and Olive.

This premium model, which Amazon calls “our most powerful 10-inch tablet ever,” is $30 more than the Fire HD 10 and comes with faster processing and higher RAM. The Plus comes with a soft-touch exterior and slate-colored finish for a sleek design. The feature that sets the Plus apart from other Fire tablets is its wireless charging capability — while this tablet is compatible with most wireless chargers, Amazon sells its own Made for Amazon charging dock from Anker, which users can purchase for $50 and is available as a bundle with the Fire HD 10 Plus.

If you’re thinking of upgrading your work from home tech setup, Amazon is also offering an all-in-one bundle: Users can either choose a Fire HD 10 or Fire HD 10 Plus along with a detachable keyboard case and Microsoft 365 subscription, which gives you access to the suite of Office applications including Word and Excel. The keyboard magnetically attached to your tablet and connects wirelessly via Bluetooth, and can also be purchased separately for $50.

Amazon has released two new tablets designed with kids in mind: The Kids Fire HD 10 tablet is designed for kids ages 3 to 7 and comes with a protective case and year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a streaming subscription service with access to thousands of kid-friendly shows, books and movies. These tablets are available in Lavender, Sky Blue and Aquamarine. Parents can get a 30 percent discount by purchasing two Fire HD 10 Kids tablets, though this deal is available for a limited time only.

The other kid-friendly tablet, the Fire Kids Pro, is designed for kids ages 6 to 12. It looks and feels like the adult Pro tablet, but comes in three sizes — seven, eight and 10 inches — and has slightly lower storage options (12GB and 32GB). These tablets come with four designs: Black, Sky Blue, Intergalactic and Doodle. Prices range based on size, from $100 for the 7-inch tablet to $200 for the 10-inch tablet.

