Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Apple released its MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 models, which is currently available to order — it ships next week. The battery pack magnetically attaches to the back of your phone with or without a MagSafe case, and can charge with up to 15W of power. But in order for the battery pack to charge your phone with the full 15W power, it needs to be connected to a 20W (or higher) brick. If not, the device will charge your phone with up to 5W power, which means it will take longer to recharge your phone when you’re using the battery pack as a portable charger.

The battery pack itself can be charged with a Lightning to USB cable, and Apple recommends plugging the cable into a 20W (or higher) brick to achieve the fastest charge possible (both sold separately). When charging is complete, a green status light lets you know it’s good to go.

You can charge your iPhone and MagSafe Battery pack at the same time, too. Attach the battery pack to your phone and plug either the battery pack or the iPhone into a power source.

Finally, to check the charge of the battery pack, Apple said your iPhone must be running iOS 14.7 or later (which has yet to be officially released). Then, when you attach the battery pack to your phone, it will automatically begin to charge the phone and a charging status will appear on the Lock Screen.

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is the first from the brand. Anker already sells a similar third-party battery pack designed for iPhone 12 models that also charges phones with up to 5W of power. Additionally, Mophie’s Snap+ Juice Pack Mini is “compatible with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models and any Qi-enabled smartphone” and can magnetically connect to the back of such phones, according to the brand.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.