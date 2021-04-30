Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Apple released its new suite of products, ranging from an updated iMac and iPad Pro to the AirTag, a device that can track your belongings much like the Tile. The company also introduced a new aluminum purple color for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, as well as accessories like a MagSafe leather case in Deep Violet and a leather wallet in Arizona. Additionally, Apple’s MagSafe silicone case for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is now available in four new colors: Pistachio, Cantaloupe, Capri Blue and Amethyst.

Here are all the latest releases from Apple and when they’ll begin shipping.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac is built with the company’s M1 chip, which integrates the computer’s processor, graphics, memory and more. Apple says the M1 chip is the most powerful chip it’s ever made, and it’s small in size, which allowed Apple to design the new iMac to be thin and compact at 10 pounds and 11.5 millimeters wide. The computer comes in seven colors — Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange and Purple — and features a tilted stand, Thunderbolt ports and a power connector that attaches via magnets. It also sports a 4.5K Retina display, providing sharp images and vivid colors, and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, which Apple claims is the best camera system ever built into a Mac. The computer has a six-speaker sound system, too. It comes with a Magic Keyboard, and the newer version of the keyboard has TouchID. You can pre-order the iMac now and it will begin shipping during the second half of May.

The new iPad Pro is designed with either an 11-inch or 12.9-inch display and Apple’s M1 chip. The iPads are built with an 8-core GPU processor, which Apple says makes the device 75 percent faster compared to the previous model. For the first time, Apple is offering up to 2 terabytes of storage for these iPad models as well. The 12.9-inch iPad’s display now includes a Liquid Retina XDR display (the 11-inch model has a Liquid Retina display), which Apple says gives the device a more immersive viewing experience and higher color contrast. The iPads were also updated to include a front-facing 12-megapixel camera with AI to recognize your place in the frame and adjust its pan to your location. It also includes a Thunderbolt port to support a wider range of the Apple accessories. Both iPads come with a USB-C Charge Cable and a power adapter, and they are both available in Space Gray and Silver. You can pre-order the iPads now and they’ll begin shipping in the second half of May.

Apple also launched its new iPad Magic Keyboard. It sports a floating cantilever design — the keyboard magnetically attaches to your device, lifting it off the base of the keyboard and allowing you to adjust the tilt angle. The keyboard features a built-in trackpad and front and back protection so you can fold everything up to keep it safe while traveling or storing. The keyboard has backlit keys and comes in White and Black. It’s compatible with the iPad Pro and iPad Air. You can order the Magic Keyboard now.

The latest iteration of Apple TV boasts a 4K display with Dolby Vision to enhance the picture, as well as an immersive three-dimensional Dolby Atmos audio sound system. It features high frame rate HDR (high dynamic range), which Apple says boosts the appearance of colors and details on screen. You can also now calibrate your Apple TV and adjust its picture quality or color balance using your iPhone, as well as use your phone as a remote. The Apple TV comes with the Apple TV app to watch Apple Original shows and movies, as well as download hundreds of other streaming services and apps. The device also includes a new Siri Remote, which is built with a touch-enabled clickpad and a Siri button. The new Apple TV supports AirPlay, HomeKit and audio sharing, too. It’s sold with either 32GB or 64GB of storage and can be pre-ordered now. The Apple TV 4K will begin shipping during the second half of May.

Apple’s new device, the AirTag, can help you keep track of items like your backpack or keys. After attaching the device to an item, you can use Apple’s Find My network to track it via your iPhone, iPad or Mac. The AirTag is built with the same U1 chip that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are equipped with — together, the chips give you a more precise estimate of where your item is located. iPhone 11 and 12 owners also have access to the AirTag’s Precision Finding tool, which gives you AR overlays to direct you towards the item you’re tracking. Those who own a different iPhone model can connect to the AirTag via Bluetooth LE, and all users can track their AirTags in Apple’s Find My app. If you need to locate an AirTag, you can also prompt it to make a sound. The Airtag is sold individually or in a pack of four, and they’re built with a user-replaceable battery (Apple says it should last about a year). The AirTag is currently shipping.

Apple released a collection of AirTag holders, keychains, luggage tags and bag charms to help you clip it onto items. There are three options from Hermès — a luggage tag, key ring and bag charm — as well as a leather loop and a leather key ring from Apple. Belkin also launched two AirTag accessories.

