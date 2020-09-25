Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Earlier this month, Apple introduced the Apple Watch 6, the company's latest version of its popular smartwatch, as well as an upgraded model of its iPad device. As NBC News Shopping previously reported, the Apple Watch 6 sports three standout upgrades:

A 20-second timer to help encourage customers to comply with CDC’s coronavirus guidance regarding washing their hands for at least 20 seconds to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. It sports technology that helps measure your blood oxygen levels and claims to have improved how the new gadget will monitor your sleep. Of course, as with all health-related matters, your best bet is to consult with your board-certified medical doctor on the effect of any device. Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, also noted the new model is more eco-conscious since it has removed the USB power adapter that usually accompanies new devices.

After you decide which of the new Apple Watch models you would like, your next step is to decide on your case material, case finish and your Apple watch band. To help streamline your shopping experience, we selected nine standout Apple Watch band styles — ranging from sporty chic to ultra-luxe — that might help complement your busy lifestyle.

Shop the best Apple Watch bands

Your safest bet for a brand new Apple Watch band is buying directly from Apple, of course, but you can also shop official Apple products at Best Buy and other reputable tech retailers. These are four eye-catching watch styles you can purchase directly from the Apple store or online.

My mom and I have been twinning in our Pink Citrus Apple Watch Sports Bands for the past nine months. The silicone watch band doesn’t get gross and sweaty while working out and it feels comfortable while sleeping. I prefer this version with the loops, although if you’re not into adjustable bands, opt for the Solo Loop Apple Watch band instead. The Regular Sport Band comes in two sizes — 44 mm and 40 mm — plus 12 colors, including Deep Navy and Cyprus Green.

If you’re a fan of an athletic-yet-classic aesthetic, then consider the Apple Watch Sport Band Loop made from a double layer of woven nylon. This lightweight band is moisture-wicking and sports extra cushioning for additional comfort. If you like to match your outfit to your watch band, you’ll appreciate that this band is available in nine colorways, including Cream, Plum Sport and Deep Navy. You can choose between two sizes, as well: 44 mm and 40 mm.

Hermès Birkin bags are notoriously hard to come across in stores, and the lofty price tag, which has gone up to $300,000 at auction, doesn’t help, either. Fortunately, if you want to splurge on a Hermès leather product but don’t want to spend tens of thousands of dollars, go for the leather Apple watch band instead. The French fashion house teamed up with Apple in 2015 and currently offers leather Apple Watch bands in eight colors, including Rouge Piment, Barénia, Orange and Noir.

If you want a leather Apple Watch band, but are unwilling to spend a few hundred bucks on an Hermés version, try the Poppy instead. The Roux Granada leather watch band is made in France and sports a flexible magnetic closure so you can adjust your watch to your wrist size. You can order either a Small/Medium or Large/Extra Large watch band, both of which can fit a 40 or 44 mm Apple Watch face.

Shop Apple Watch bands on Amazon

Take advantage of your Amazon Prime account and shop for Apple Watch bands with two-day shipping. Or, if you’re whetting your appetite for Amazon Prime Day, then add these five picks to your cart and wait until the annual event takes place to determine the best deals.

This stretchy Apple Watch brand has been dubbed as Amazon’s Choice for Apple Watch bands. Beyond the reasonable nine dollar price tag and 12 patterns to choose from, the watch is highly-rated. It has a 4.3-star average rating from more than 1,470 reviewers. YOSWAN developed this Apple Watch band with a single layer pattern because the company claimed it is skin-friendly, comfortable and durable, compared to other double-layer stretch bands on the market.

GBPOOT’s Apple Watch band is an affordable dupe of Apple’s Milanese Loop stainless steel band. The former is also made from stainless steel and is easy to remove, so you can alternate bands whenever the mood strikes. Plus, it happens to be corrosion-resistant, according to GBPOOT. This watch, which is available in five sizes and 10 colors, is the No. 1 bestselling smartwatch case with a band on the site. This model has a 4.3-star average rating from more than 4,300 reviewers on Amazon.

Want to add a little variety in your Apple Watch band collection? Go for a three-pack of silicone watch bands available in 17 colorways, ranging from metallics to neutrals and brights. These Apple Watch Bands are the No. 1 bestselling smartwatch bands on Amazon and have a 4-star average rating from more than 570 reviewers.

Perhaps you decided to trade in your old reliable Casio Sport watch for an Apple Watch, but don’t want to compromise on the retro and sporty look of your timepiece. Consider the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, which gives your timepiece a rugged vibe and boasts scratchproof technology. You can order up to seven colors for your Apple Watch 3 or 11 colors for the newer versions. SUPCASE is also Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling Apple Watch band and features a 4.4-star average rating from more than 13,500 reviewers.

If you are shopping for a skinnier Apple Watch band for your series 1 to 4 smartwatch, then consider this leather option for just under $11. For starters, the popular model boasts a 4.5-star average rating from more than 2,800 Amazon reviewers. Additionally, the stainless steel hardware is available in 19 colors, ranging from Pink with matching hardware to Peacock Blue with silver hardware. If you want a slightly wider leather watch band, then add the Marge Plus to your cart instead.

