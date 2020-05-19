Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Even during the quarantine many are facing face under broad stay-at-home orders or self-imposed precautions keeping them at home, smartphones have maintained their place in our everyday lives. Your phone goes everywhere with you — it’s your link to work, your music player and the map that helps you find your way around if you head off on a road trip, a stroll or a bike ride. But your initial (and often hefty) investment in your smartphone doesn’t guarantee you’re getting the most out of it. Peripheral accessories can largely improve both the function you get out of your phone and help preserve its quality and longevity. The right phone accessories and equipment can make sure your smartphone is pulling its maximum weight. Below are some of the best accessories for your smartphone — from the best chargers to the best phone cases — at different price points and for every smartphone user.

Upgrade your smartphone charger: Aukey

Apple boasts that the iPhone 8 and newer models can charge up to 50 percent in only 30 minutes — but that’s not the case if you’re using the charger Apple includes in the box. With the exception of the iPhone 11 Pro models, all iPhones come with a relatively slow charger so you’d be well served opting for a USB-C to Lightning cable and a USB-C charger capable of 18 watts or more for faster charging. This one from Aukey is a great option, since its two ports and 65W can charge multiple devices at once.

Get comfortable with a fast charging wireless charger: RavPower

Most modern phones can also charge wirelessly, meaning you don’t have to fumble with cables and ports to get them juiced up. RavPower offers a great non-slip charging pad for less than $30, so you can put a few around your house for convenient charging at any moment.

Protect your investment with a smartphone case: Spigen

There are a ton of great cases out there, from super-thin cases that feel like nothing is there to strong, solid cases with great drop protection. You can see a full list of cases in our buying guide, but if I had to pick one, I’d go with the Spigen Liquid Armor, which strikes a good balance between a slim design and a bit of shock-absorbing protection.

Prevent scratches with a screen protector: Maxboost

The glass on your screen is hard but it isn’t completely scratch-proof. Give it a bit of extra protection with this tempered glass screen protector from Maxboost. It’s strong, thin and comes with a plastic applicator to help you line it up perfectly on your phone.

Equip the best portable charger for your next trip: Anker

Most phones can make it through a normal day or so without needing to charge, but if you’re using it heavily — maybe trying to map your way through an unfamiliar city or streets you’re just now discovering — you’ll want some backup power. Our full buying guide includes battery banks for every scenario, but the Anker PowerCore 10000 hits a good sweet spot between size and capacity, making it one of the best overall portable chargers around.

Listen to your favorites with truly wireless earbuds: Jabra

The earbuds that came with your smartphone — if it came with any at all — are probably mediocre, at best. Ditch the wires and boost your sound quality with a pair of higher-end wireless earbuds — you can find them in all shapes and styles — with some built for exercise and others built with noise-canceling to silence the outside world. The Jabra Elite 75t is one of the best overall options, combining lots of features and great sound quality at under $200.

