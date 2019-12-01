Best wireless earbuds for every person (and at every price)

The best wireless earbuds include everyday use, fitness-forward and budget-friendly options from Apple, Sony, Jaybird and more.
The cutting-edge Vista pairs true wireless technology with Earthproof rugged construction for premium sound that can go anywhere you do.
The cutting-edge Jaybird Vista pairs true wireless technology with a rugged build designed to let you wear them in extreme weather conditions.Jaybird Sport
By Whitson Gordon

This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone — prompting other phone makers to follow suit — things looked pretty grim. But they softened the blow with the introduction of AirPods, a pair of earbuds that brought the notion of “true wireless” to the mainstream.

Now that they're part of the accessories space, you might want to get acquainted with some of the options you have other than AirPods (and maybe learn about other editions of it like the AirPods Pro). Whether you're shopping during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for popular tech like laptops and TVs or prepping for your holiday gift giving otherwise, some of the options below are worth considering.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingYou can still shop these Black Friday tech deals

What are 'true wireless' earbuds?

That’s kind of a confusing term. Let’s clarify: “True wireless” refers to Bluetooth-enabled earbuds that have zero wires whatsoever. While some Bluetooth headphones — or in-ear buds or earbuds or 'buds — still have a wire connecting the two earbuds to each other, true wireless 'buds are literally two standalone earbuds. That means you have zero chance of ending up with tangles in your pocket. It also means you can move your head any which way while wearing them without the concern of pulling or tugging on the wire connecting them. They are, in other words, truly wireless.

They also virtually always come housed in a small case that, on top of storing them for you when you're not using them, doubles as a charging pack. This case, then, charges them for you as soon as you take them off and pop them into it. There are many benefits to this approach, not least of which is allowing you to use your earbuds for most of the day — and even draining their batteries — without needing an outlet to charge them back up.

Related

Lifestyle

Lifestyle16 gifts for a smarter home

Best wireless earbuds all-around: Jabra

1. Jabra Elite 75t

If you just want a pair of true wireless earbuds that sound great and work well, the Jabra Elite 75t is widely regarded as one of the best all-around sets you can buy. They’re small, light, and have a bevy of touch controls so you can skip tracks, answer calls, and activate your phone’s voice assistant without reaching for your phone. They come with a “transparency mode” designed to allow in ambient sound, letting you hear oncoming traffic (or your spouse or partner calling you from the next room). The 75t has a water resistance rating of IP55, which means they can handle rain and some sweating, but their warranty doesn’t cover damage from perspiration, so they aren’t ideal for hard workouts.

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds

$179.99
$246.96
$179.99
$199.99

Best fitness wireless earbuds: Jaybird

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

2. Jaybird Vista True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds

When you’re headed out for a run and need some tunes — or podcasts or any streamable content — to go with you, you want something like the Jaybird Vistas. They come with IPX7 water resistance, meaning they’re water-tight even when immersed in up to one meter for as long as 30 minutes. I wouldn’t recommend dunking them in the water, but if you tend to sweat a lot while exercising, these’ll hold up well. And if they don't, Jaybird's warranty covers damage from perspiration. Couple that with a small hook on each 'bud that keeps it in your ear while running, and you’ve got a workout buddy that won’t quit on you.

Jaybird Vista Earbuds

$179.99
$179.99
$179.99

Best noise-cancelling earbuds: Sony

3. Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

While many earbuds merely isolate and block out noise using a "seal" in your ear canal, active noise canceling (or ANC) operates differently. It relies on microphones that record the noise around you and then play back a negative waveform of that sound into your ears — making it sound like you’re in a quiet room with your music. It’s effective in many ways, like drowning out the loud hum of an airplane (especially constructive while you're inside of it). And Sony has some of the most powerful noise canceling on the market in its WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds. If you’re looking to truly block out the world, this is the right pair for you.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds

$228.00
$229.99
$229.99

Best wireless earbuds for Apple users: AirPods, AirPods Pro, and Powerbeats Pro

4. Apple AirPods

Apple didn’t just bring true wireless technology into the mainstream — they made their own AirPods very easy to use. Bluetooth has always had some quirks, for example, and Apple’s H1 chip smoothed out the pairing process and stabilized its connection. You can even activate Siri with your voice (as long as you’re pairing your earbuds to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac).

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$139.95
$159.00
$144.00
$159.00

5. AirPods Pro

If you have a bit more to spend, the AirPods Pro come equipped with active noise canceling technology and a version of Sony's transparency mode.

Apple AirPods Pro

$234.99
$249.00
$249.00

6. Powerbeats Pro

Another step up, the Beats Powerbeats Pro emphasize better touch controls and an around-the-ear hook for a more secure fit.

Powerbeats Pro

$199.95
$249.95
$199.95
$249.95

Best budget wireless earbuds: Anker or TaoTronics

Most of the earbuds on this list are well over $100 — and substantial investments for those looking to make them — because wireless buds have a lot more tech packed inside compared to their wired counterparts. But if you’re on a budget and really want to ditch the cables, you have options.

7. Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo come in at less than $50 and sport a lightweight build that is IPX7-rated water resistant (sweating while wearing them is okay). They won’t sound quite as good as the premium options above but they’ll certainly do the job.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds

$33.99
$49.99

8. TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53

TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 are similarly-priced alternatives that add touch controls with a more AirPods-esque “stick” shape.

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Headphones

$39.95
$44.99

Looking for holiday shopping recommendations?

The Shop TODAY team takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.

Whitson Gordon

Whitson Gordon is a freelance technology writer with bylines in the New York Times, Popular Science Magazine, PC Magazine and more. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Lifehacker and How-To Geek.