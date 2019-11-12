This charging cable is Apple MFi-certified, durable, and less than $10

SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
Apple products are renowned for usability and user-friendliness — not so much for playing nice with other devices. For example, Apple's iPhone still uses a proprietary charing cable that's hard to find and high-priced. Thankfully, there are some great charging alternatives out there, from charging stations to full on charging organizers.
One way to buck the trend is with this Nylon Braided iPhone Lightning Cable. And right now, you can get it for less than $10. Use code BFSAVE15 to get an extra 15 percent off at checkout.
Built with premium materials and an original 8-pin connector, this Lightning cable features a Kevlar fiber core, nylon braiding, and precision laser welding. It's built to withstand years of yanking, twisting, and stretching and is Apple MFi-certified, meaning it's guaranteed to work with any Lightning-compatible Apple devices. The design is also optimized to fit virtually all cases and accessories, so you can take it anywhere.