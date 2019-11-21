This drone stabilizes high-definition video in-air — and it's on sale

Shopping content by StackCommerce
Touted as the brand's "Everyday Flycam," DJI's Mavic Mini drone aims to pack a professional-grade punch in relatively pint-sized design. And right now, you can get it for $340 (down from $399). Use code BFSAVE15 at checkout to get an extra 15 percent off.
The Mavic Mini is about as light as the typical smartphone, and comes with a three-axis gimbal that can stabilize footage while in-flight. It also delivers up to 12MP images and 2.7K Quad HD videos, with up to 30 minutes of flight time. That's a lot of picture quality and a relatively solid battery life.
Users can also create cinematic shots with the touch of the button, thanks to the intuitive DJI Fly app, designed to make video editing easy, even for novices.