Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles, some of the most coveted gifts during last year’s holiday season, are back on shelves right now at GameStop. The brand announced on Twitter last night it would restock the next-gen Xbox and PS5, along with Nintendo Switch bundles. We expect the consoles to go fast based on previous drops like this at major retailers. If you don’t make it in time to get your hands on the latest Xbox or PS5, GameStop has a few ongoing and upcoming sales and deals that might be worth your while. We’ll list the best deals below.

❗Heads up❗-- A limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, AND Nintendo Switch console bundles will be available tomorrow on https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE.



We’ll let you know when they're live, but you might want to turn on post notifications so you don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/tC3dUBDbKl — GameStop (@GameStop) January 20, 2021

PlayStation 5

The nearly impossible to get PlayStation 5 is Sony’s top gaming model and sports a a built-in 4K Blu-ray player. Enjoy games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Mile Morales, Demon's Souls, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and the ever-popular Fortnite in high-end graphics. You can also play most PS4 games on it.

Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is considered one of the most powerful consoles of this generation and costs the same as the PS5. It shares many of the same games as the PS5, too, including Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. The Xbox also has its own exclusive titles like Gears 5 and the upcoming Halo Infinite. You can also play all Xbox One games on it and, if you’ve held on to them, some Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. If you want to use your device for streaming shows and movies, it also equipsa 4k Blu-ray drive.

Xbox Series S

If you don’t want to take the $500 dive, the Xbox Series S is a lower-cost alternative to the Series X. You can play the same games but it gets rid of the disc drive so they must be digital downloads. The Series S also comes with downgraded graphics from the Series X and the PS5, so your games won’t look as great as they would on the higher price point models.

Other GameStop sales

If you missed the gaming consoles or you’re already stocked up, here are some sales the retailer is offering right now.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.