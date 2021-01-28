Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
GameStop is in the headlines this week given the immense surge (and subsequent ebb and flow) in its stock price and the crowdsourced, Reddit-inspired effort to make it so. GameStop, a gaming retailer specializing in video games and consoles, has not been in great shape given the drop in traffic to its stores during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the retailer's value continuously fluctuating in the stock market, GameStop has grabbed our attention again after having done so last week with news that it had (briefly) restocked the Playstation 5 and Xbox X and S models. As the retailer continues to dominate headlines, it might be a good time to learn more about the gaming store, which sells much, much more than video games and gaming consoles.
GameStop: A shopping guide
Although the retailer is widely known for selling video games and gaming consoles — and accepting trade-in video games and consoles for store credit (or cash for select items) — they actually have a much wider range of offerings.
GameStop’s sales
GameStop offers weekly sales and sometimes short-term deals. Here are some of the best GameStop sales and deals going on right now.
- 30 percent off select action figures from Marvel, Star Wars, Fortnite and more.
- Up to $30 off select games like Cyberpunk 2077, Immortals Fenyx Rising and FIFA 21.
GameStop’s gaming products
- Latest generation (when available) and pre-owned consoles from PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo, as well as the latest video games for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC. There are also plenty of pre-owned games at discounted prices and, of course, upcoming games available for pre-order.
- Accessories for gaming consoles, from skins and keyboards to headsets, controllers and more.
- Long-time gamers holding onto ‘vintage’ gaming consoles can shop games for their retro devices. Shoppers can also work to build their own home arcade with a Star Wars Pinball machine, an NBA Jam Arcade Cabinet, a Pong Table, and other Table-Top Arcade games.
- Games beyond video games, including card games, board games, puzzles and trading card games.
GameStop’s electronics
- PC desktops from brands like CLX, Lenovo, Asus and more, laptops from MSI, Lenovo, Simply NUC and more, and monitors from Asus, MSI and more.
- Unlocked and refurbished cell phones from Apple and Samsung, as well as a wide range of fun cell phone accessories, from a Millenium Falcon Wireless Charger and a Kishi Controller for gaming to the Piggy Back Phone Stand and the Harry Potter Power Bank. They also offer tablets from Apple like the iPad Air, iPad Gen 7, iPad Mini and more.
- TVs from VIZIO, as well as sound systems ranging from large speakers like the YU2 Bamboo Desktop Speakers and VIZIO 5.1 Channel Sound System to smaller devices like this Bath Wine Holder and Bluetooth Speaker or the adorable Baby Yoda Speaker.
- Gadgets like drones and hoverboards.
GameStop’s collectibles
- Figurines from Marvel, DC, Funko, Star Wars, Pokemon, Fortnite and more, as well as sports memorabilia like Team Game Coins, Framed Jersey Numbers, Signed Posters and Ticket Collections.
- Gaming-related decor like a Snorlax Novelty Mug, a Baby Yoda Waffle Maker, an Animal Crossing Welcome Mat, a Super Mario Block Light and more.
- Coffee table books from crowd-favorite franchises like the “Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia,” “The Art of Star Wars: Fallen Order,” “The World of Cyberpunk 2077” and more.
GameStop’s apparel
- Costumes from popular franchises for Kids, Women and Men, as well as fun suits from franchises like DC, Harry Potter and Pac-Man for Men, Women and Kids
- Women’s hats, accessories, t-shirts, and even jewelry
- Men’s hats, accessories and T-shirts
- Backpacks, waist packs and laptop bags from franchises like Disney, Nintendo and Star Wars
