Get 66 percent off wireless earbuds that last 150 hours

Shopping content by StackCommerce
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
2019 is the year of truly wireless earbuds. Between the market dominance of Airpods and the fitness appeal of Powerbeats Pro, shoppers have been courted to cut the chord on their wired-in listening experiences. That makes these earbuds a popular gift for the holidays, and an often discounted one.
The Kharbon 1P67 Wireless Earbuds come with many of the features you'd expect of top-notch wireless earbuds. And right now, you can get them for 66 percent off. Use code BFSAVE15 at checkout to get an extra 15 percent off so the earbuds are down to $58.
With the Kharbons, you're getting Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, waterproof design, high-fidelity sound, ergonomic fit, ambient noise cancellation and compatibility with voice assistants like Siri and Google. And what really sets the Kharbon earbuds apart is their battery life: they boast 150 hours on a single charge.