You don't need a GoPro to capture videos like a pro. DJI's Osmo Action 4K HDR Camera is one high-def video camera you'll want to consider. Its take on the active lifestyle-capturing vidcam is jam-packed with features that make it easy to set up for and shoot high-quality video content in even the most extreme of conditions.
Among the myriad functions it boasts, DJI relies on built-in tech it calls RockSteady to act as your camera’s own internal gimbal, auto-correcting any footage that is unstable—and its software and algorithms finish the process of by further smoothing out your moves. The result is virtually shake-free videography. And HDR video capabilities help enhance the footage, even when you capture it in complex lighting. And right now, DJI is giving you the Osmo Action 4K HDR Camera for $329 (or $50 off its typical price).
Like other 4K cameras of its caliber, the device can capture details with extreme clarity and allows for multiple filming modes, from slow motion capture to timelapse. A quick switch button also enables you to seamlessly toggle between the front and back lenses, as well as change the modes you’re shooting in. Specifically designed for rugged terrain and able to resist water up to 11 meters, you can really push your adventures to the max without sacrificing the ability to get it all on tape.
For a solid vidcam that rises above many and gives top brands like GoPro a run for their money, the Osmo Action 4K HDR Camera is a solid option to consider—especially when you can save $50 doing so.
