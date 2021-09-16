Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Apple just announced an array of new products ahead of the holiday season, including its highly anticipated iPhone 13, new models of the iPad and iPad Mini and the latest generation of the Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 7. Though the iPhone 13 models become available for pre-order on Sept. 17 and don’t start shipping until Sept. 24, Apple and multiple other brands have already launched accessories to accompany the new iPhone line — which includes the iPhone 13, iPhone Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max — following the September 2021 event.

Stylish and customizable iPhone 13 cases make up the bulk of accessories for now. Casetify has already launched a lineup of iPhone 13 cases for its Impact Series and Re/CASETiFY collection, which is made from upcycled plastic through the brand’s recycling program. Other major brands like Case-Mate, Speck and Smartish similarly unveiled their own lines of iPhone 13 cases amidst the announcement. Brands are also trickling in releases of everything from leather holsters and screen protectors to battery packs and wireless charging stands.

To help personalize your iPhone 13 ahead of Apple’s slew of shipments, we’ve compiled some iPhone 13 accessories you can buy now.

iPhone 13 cases

During the September keynote stream, Apple announced new color options for the iPhone, including Pink and Blue for the iPhone 13 and Mini and Sierra Blue for the Pro and Pro Max models. If you plan on buying one of the new colors, this clear case can help show it off without sacrificing protection. The case features a scratch-resistant coating and built-in magnets to easily attach it to your phone while also allowing you to snap on your MagSafe charger without having to take off the case. Apple also offers a silicone case and a leather case for the iPhone 13, both of which are compatible with MagSafe and come in an array of colors for all iPhone 13 models.

Part of the Casetify’s sustainable collection, this case is made of 65 percent recycled and plant-based materials, according to the brand. It’s also durable, featuring 6.6-foot drop protection and an antimicrobial coating to prevent bacteria. You can also fully customize the case by placing your choice of text in various fonts, layouts and colors. The case itself also comes in a variety of color combinations, including clear with Pink or Black borders and sheer Red or Blue.

Nomad’s Sport Case for the iPhone 13 line is slim and protective, featuring a grippy backplate and bumper for ease of use and 6-foot drop protection. It works with MagSafe and equips a built-in NFC Digital Business Card, which lets you store your contact information, social media and more and quickly share it digitally by simply tapping on another phone. It comes in a range of colors, from Ash Green to Lunar Gray.

This durable case from Raptic can withstand drops from up to 10 feet — it features an aluminium metal foundation and a soft rubber pattern along the inside that’s able to absorb shock and deflect impact away from your phone, according to the brand. The case is compatible with MagSafe chargers and Qi wireless chargers at the full 15W power, but it’s not compatible with MagSafe accessories like the wallet or car mounts.

Speck’s clear Presidio case features 13-foot drop protection, a raised frame around the edges for screen protection and a lifetime warranty. The ombre design adds style to your iPhone, while the brand’s Perfect-Clear coating resists discoloration and anti-yellowing materials to keep the case clear through long-term use. It also equips built-in magnets that work with all MagSafe accessories, according to the brand.

If you’re hoping for a convenient iPhone case and wallet combination, this option from Case-Mate sports an interior flap with multiple slots to hold your cards and ID with a separate pocket for cash. The exterior is crafted from premium pebbled genuine leather, while the tough inner case securely holds your phone and features antimicrobial protection. It also comes equipped with built-in magnets to support Apple MagSafe chargers and accessories.

Rifle Paper Co. is well-known for its beautifully hand-painted designs, and its iPhone cases are no exception. This clear case’s slim profile, gold foil accents and iridescent beads add to its stylish floral design, and the anti-scratch finish prevents it from wearing with frequent use. The brand’s clear iPhone 13 lineup comes in multiple patterns, including Willow, Marguerite and Garden Party Blue.

More iPhone 13 accessories to shop

While Apple first released the MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 back in July of this year, the company added the iPhone 13 line’s compatibility to its description following the September announcement. The battery pack magnetically attaches to the back of your phone with or without a MagSafe-compatible case and can charge with up to 15W of power. The battery pack itself can be charged with a Lightning to USB cable and you can charge your iPhone and MagSafe Battery pack at the same time — attach the battery pack to your phone and then plug either the battery pack or the iPhone into a power source.

Apple also unveiled an updated version of its iPhone Leather Wallet during its fall event, which magnetically attaches to the back of your phone and keeps your cards and ID at hand. The latest version now has a built-in Find My feature that notifies you of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone, according to the company. It comes in five colors, including Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green and Wisteria.

Latigo Leather iPhone Holster (pre-order, ships Sept. 27)

If you’re looking for a way to conveniently transport your iPhone, this leather holster features a magnetic clip that securely attaches to your belt, pocket or waistband, while offering an opening at the bottom to plug in your iPhone charger. The holster comes in three different sizes to accommodate the iPhone 13 line and you can choose from three colors: Acorn, Black and Dark Brown.

The Glass XTR screen protector from ZAGG provides impact and shatter protection for peace of mind. It features an antimicrobial treatment that prevents odor-causing bacteria from growing on the protector, plus a layer that filters 40 percent of blue light to ease prolonged exposure to your phone screen, according to the brand.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.