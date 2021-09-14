Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Apple unveiled its much-anticipated iPhone 13 at its September 2021 event after months of speculation. The new line of iPhones includes four new devices: the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. All of the new iPhones are powered by the company’s new A15 Bionic processor chip, which uses 5-nanometer technology to better handle tasks quickly and efficiently. The iPhone 13 models will be available for pre-order on Sept. 17 and will ship on Sept. 24. The new iPhone models launched alongside other new devices, like the new Apple Watch Series 7 and the new iPad and iPad Mini.

Apple’s announcement comes just one day after the company advised all users to update their devices upon discovering a flaw that would allow Israeli spyware company NSO Group to control virtually any computer, watch or iPhone. On Sept. 10, a U.S. judge also ruled against the company in Epic Games’ antitrust lawsuit and stated that Apple cannot prohibit developers from directing customers to payment methods outside of Apple’s in-app purchase system.

In 2020, Apple launched a slew of new products amid the pandemic. In September, the company released its Apple Watch Series 6, and in October, it introduced the iPhone 12 with 5G. This year, the company has already released updates to several products, plus introduced an entirely new tracking tag called the AirTag.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini (Pre-order on Sept. 17, ships Sept. 24)

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini feature the same flat-edge design as the iPhone 12. They both have new Ceramic Shield front covers designed to withstand wear and tear, plus the same IP68 water resistance rating as the iPhone 12 models.

The two lenses in the dual camera system are arranged diagonally, and the new Wide camera takes in 47 percent more light compared to its predecessor. The Ultra Wide lens, meanwhile, has a new sensor that can detect more detail in the darker areas of photos and videos. Both phones now feature a Super Retina XDR display that “allows you to see deep true blacks and pure bright whites while retaining dramatic nuances in between,” according to Apple. The entire iPhone 13 lineup also features sensor shift optical image stabilization, which was previously limited to Pro models in the iPhone 12 lineup.

For video capturing, Apple also introduced a new Cinematic mode that shoots in Dolby Vision HDR and automatically changes the focus of the video when a subject looks away from the camera. With one click, you can choose which subject to focus on, and with a second tap, you can lock that focus so the camera continues to track that person.

Battery life is often an issue for iPhone users. According to Apple, the new iPhone 13 has two and a half more hours of battery life compared to the iPhone 12, while the iPhone 13 Mini has a one-and-a-half-hour longer battery life compared to the iPhone 12 Mini. With Smart Data mode, the phone also automatically converts from 5G to LTE when 5G isn’t necessary in order to conserve battery life.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini are available in a slew of new colors, including Pink, Blue and Midnight. Entry-level storage is now doubled at 128GB. They start at $699 for the iPhone 13 Mini and $799 for the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max (Pre-order on Sept. 17, ships Sept. 24)

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are designed with stainless steel bands and rings around the phone and cameras. The back of the device is matte glass, while the front display has the same ceramic shield as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

Like the iPhone 12 Pro models, the iPhone 13 Pro devices feature three camera sensors on the back of the phone instead of two: a Wide camera with a larger sensor and up to 2.2 times improved low-light performance compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, an Ultra Wide camera with a new autofocus system and a 77-millimeter Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For FaceTime calls and selfies, there is also a newly designed front camera that’s 20 percent smaller than previous models.

The iPhone 13 Pro devices also include the Super Retina XDR display. However, unlike the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, it also includes ProMotion with a refresh rate up to 120Hz for a faster response time. Apple claims the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers “the longest battery life ever in an iPhone” with up to two and a half more hours of battery life compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro, meanwhile, has one and a half more hours of battery life compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13 Pro models also feature a slightly more powerful A15 Bionic processor, with a 5-core GPU compared to a 4-core GPU.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in four finishes, including a new Sierra Blue. Entry-level storage starts at 128GB, and Apple now offers a new 1TB option. The Pro models start at $999 and $1,099, respectively.

