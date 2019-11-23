Listen to vinyls (or Spotify) on this turntable — and save

Shopping content by StackCommerce
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Even with the emergence of smart speakers, wireless headphones and smartphones, many might argue there's no better way to listen to music than using vinyl records. That's because analog records produce music through a "lossless" audio format, meaning the sound comes as close to studio-quality recordings as you can get. Plus, it doesn't hurt that turntables have re-emerged as a popular home decor item, bringing a nostalgic (and stylish) upgrade to your living space.
The Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable features built-in speakers and Bluetooth connectivity that will let you listen to records through any of those existing smart speakers, to boot. And right now, you can get it for 50 percent off. That and an extra 15 percent off you can get with code BFSAVE15 bring the total price down to $64.
This three-speed turntable allows you to listen to your favorite records the good ole' fashioned way. But unlike other devices on the market, it also allows you to stream music from any Bluetooth-enabled device. That means you aren't just limited to what you own on vinyl; so long as you can stream it, you can listen to it. This connectivity also extends to other Bluetooth speakers around your home. So if you're looking to make your jam sessions more of a surround sound listening experience, you can sync up the turntable with additional speaker systems to help your audio really boom — this is a leg up for any party, really.