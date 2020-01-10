This mini projector is down to $300 today

Shopping content by StackCommerce
For some viewing or gaming activities, your iPhone, laptop or even current TV setup can feel a bit too cramped. The often-overlooked at-home solution that can give you a theater-like experience is a projector. In the past few years, the devices have gotten smaller and can deliver HD video. Plus, many pocket-sized options out there can also connect to other devices via Bluetooth, allowing you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows or display your video games seamlessly.
One of the smallest iterations we've seen yet is the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector, which can easily fit in the palm of your hand. But its pint-sized design is nothing to scoff at — it can display HD 1080p videos at a screen up to 240 inches. Additionally, it comes with five hours of continuous use on a single-charge, as well as 50 hours of music playback. And since it has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you can cast your favorite movies sans cords and wires.