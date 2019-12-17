Watch live: House lawmakers set rules for impeachment vote

Google's top 50 most searched for gifts this holiday season

The top products and gifts Americans shopped on Google this 2019 holiday season include tech, home and kitchen, skincare and personal care.
By Gideon Grudo

For the first time, Google has released data about what people searched for in the 2019 holiday and gift season. From tech and kitchen products to home goods and personal care, the top searched for items include nearly everything people hoped to gift (or be gifted) this year.

If you're still finalizing your own shopping list, get an idea of what Americans have been pining for with the 50 products we listed below from Google's findings. From truly wireless earbuds and TVs to Instant Pots and anti-aging creams, there's something on this list for everyone you're still hoping to find the perfect gift for.

Most searched tech products on Google

1. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Smart Assistant

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Dual-SIM 64GB Smartphone

3. NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K HDR Streaming Media Player

4. Motorola Moto One Action Unlocked Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone with 12MP Camera

5. Razer Hammerhead Water-Resistant True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

6. Samsung Series 6 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV

7. Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition

8. Amazon All-New Fire TV Cube

9. Roku Express+ HD 1080p Streaming Media Player

10. Apple MacBook Pro

11. Altec Lansing iMW257 Mini H20 Bluetooth Speaker

12. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant With Display

13. Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

14. Apple Apple TV 4K

15. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

Most searched for kitchen cookware and cooking products on Google

16. Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker

17. Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven

18. Ninja Coffee Bar Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe

19. Butterball Electric Fryer, 14-Pound Capacity

20. LG Signature Smart InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator

21. Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 4-Quart Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate Indoor Electric Grill

22. Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor

23. Instant Pot Duo 60 Electric Pressure Cooker

24. IceMule Coolers 16-Quart Classic Cooler

25. Whirlpool Front Control Built-in Tall Tub Dishwasher

26. Bella Triple Slow Cooker and Buffet Server

27. Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker

28. Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL Electric Juicer

Most searched for serums, lipsticks, body creams and other personal care products on Google

29. Juice Beauty Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Natural Glow Stem Cellular CC Face Cream

30. Waterpik Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Oral Irrigator for Teeth

31. Armani Matte Nature Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick

32. Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips

33. Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer Foundation

34. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Fragrance-Free Dry Hand Cream

35. Braun Shaver Series 1 Electric Shaver

36. Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Anti-Aging Oil

37. Bath and Body Works True Blue Spa Super Rich Body Cream

38. Dose Of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick

Most searched for vacuums, lighting, grills and other home goods on Google

39. Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

40. Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum

41. Dyson Upright Ball Multi Floor Vacuum Cleaner

42. A Christmas Story Leg Lamp Cardboard Stand-Up

43. Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill With Built-In Thermometer

44. iRobot Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

45. BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac

46. LG CordZero A9 Charge Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner With Two Batteries

47. Willow Tree Brothers Sculpted Hand-Painted Figure

48. Amana 10,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control

49. Eufy BoostIQ WiFi Robot Vacuum

50. Shark ION Robot Dual-Action Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Gideon Grudo

Gideon Grudo is the NBC News commerce editor.