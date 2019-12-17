Google's top 50 most searched for gifts this holiday season

This article is powered by Shop TODAY. Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
For the first time, Google has released data about what people searched for in the 2019 holiday and gift season. From tech and kitchen products to home goods and personal care, the top searched for items include nearly everything people hoped to gift (or be gifted) this year.
If you're still finalizing your own shopping list, get an idea of what Americans have been pining for with the 50 products we listed below from Google's findings. From truly wireless earbuds and TVs to Instant Pots and anti-aging creams, there's something on this list for everyone you're still hoping to find the perfect gift for.
Most searched tech products on Google
1. Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Smart Assistant
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Dual-SIM 64GB Smartphone
3. NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K HDR Streaming Media Player
4. Motorola Moto One Action Unlocked Dual-SIM 128GB Smartphone with 12MP Camera
5. Razer Hammerhead Water-Resistant True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
6. Samsung Series 6 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV
7. Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition
8. Amazon All-New Fire TV Cube
9. Roku Express+ HD 1080p Streaming Media Player
10. Apple MacBook Pro
11. Altec Lansing iMW257 Mini H20 Bluetooth Speaker
12. Google Nest Hub Smart Assistant With Display
13. Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse
14. Apple Apple TV 4K
15. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition
Most searched for kitchen cookware and cooking products on Google
16. Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker
17. Calphalon Quartz Heat Countertop Toaster Oven
18. Ninja Coffee Bar Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe
19. Butterball Electric Fryer, 14-Pound Capacity
20. LG Signature Smart InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator
21. Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 4-Quart Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate Indoor Electric Grill
22. Cuisinart Elemental 8-Cup Food Processor
23. Instant Pot Duo 60 Electric Pressure Cooker
24. IceMule Coolers 16-Quart Classic Cooler
25. Whirlpool Front Control Built-in Tall Tub Dishwasher
26. Bella Triple Slow Cooker and Buffet Server
27. Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker
28. Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL Electric Juicer
Most searched for serums, lipsticks, body creams and other personal care products on Google
29. Juice Beauty Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Natural Glow Stem Cellular CC Face Cream
30. Waterpik Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Oral Irrigator for Teeth
31. Armani Matte Nature Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick
32. Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips
33. Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer Foundation
34. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Fragrance-Free Dry Hand Cream
35. Braun Shaver Series 1 Electric Shaver
36. Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Watery Anti-Aging Oil
37. Bath and Body Works True Blue Spa Super Rich Body Cream
38. Dose Of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick
Most searched for vacuums, lighting, grills and other home goods on Google
39. Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
40. Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum
41. Dyson Upright Ball Multi Floor Vacuum Cleaner
42. A Christmas Story Leg Lamp Cardboard Stand-Up
43. Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill With Built-In Thermometer
44. iRobot Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
45. BISSELL CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac
46. LG CordZero A9 Charge Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner With Two Batteries
47. Willow Tree Brothers Sculpted Hand-Painted Figure
48. Amana 10,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control
49. Eufy BoostIQ WiFi Robot Vacuum
50. Shark ION Robot Dual-Action Robot Vacuum Cleaner
