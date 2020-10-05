Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Roku, maker of one of best streaming devices around, is launching several updates to its existing products ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020 and the holidays. The streaming device brand, which recently reached a long-awaited resolution with NBCUniversal on video distribution to bring NBCU's Peacock to Roku devices, has added two new devices to its lineup: Roku Ultra and the compact Streambar. Both devices are available for pre-order right now and will ship out on Oct. 15, the day after Prime Day.

New Roku Ultra 2020 Streaming Media Player (pre-order, ships Oct. 15)

Roku's new iteration of the Ultra improves on the highly-rated 2019 edition (which sports a cool 4.6-star average rating from nearly 12,000 reviewers on Amazon. The refresh will now support Dolby Vision HDR content, a normal for the brand's TVs but not its streaming devices. According to Roku, the new Ultra also features Wi-Fi performances that's up to 50 percent better than its predecessor. The Ultra is released against a backdrop of new Amazon streaming devices as well as Google's new streaming devices.

(pre-order, ships Oct. 15)

Roku's other large release is a compact sound bar and smaller sibling to the Roku Smart Soundbar, which currently boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 950 reviewers on Amazon. The Streambar clocks in at 14 inches, a much easier and simpler soundbar to find rom for, all things considered. Though small, the sound bar equips four speakers into its body, two front-facing and two pivoted sideways to attempt a fuller sound, which will stream 4K HDR content and can work alongside both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If the compact soundbar sounds alluring but you're looking for bigger sound, you'll be able to pair the Streambar with the highly-rated Roku Wireless Subwoofer as well as the brand's Wireless Surround Sound Speakers.

