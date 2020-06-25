Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

OtterBox, popular for its protective phone cases, just launched a collection of battery packs and charging devices, aiming to expand its offerings into all things mobile tech. The collection includes over 100 power products: chargers, portable power banks, cables and more — you can find the new OtterBox tech-powering collection on the company’s site right now.

OtterBox — which has been offering phone cases, screen protectors and outdoor accessories like coolers for over 20 years — created its new collection of power products with versatility in mind. They’ll charge virtually any mobile device, from Apple to Samsung and Android smartphones, earbuds, laptops and more. Whether you need to take trustworthy chargers on-the-go or want to add to your collection at home, OtterBox likely has a product that fits your needs. Reliable power products are crucial for those working from home, as many people are using their phones, tablets and computers for countless hours a day. To give you an idea of how the new collection might improve your charging realities, here are some standout products from the new lineup.

To avoid your tablet running out of juice in the middle of a video conference, charge it with OtterBox’s Fast Charge Wall Charging Kit. The fast charging capability of this product means it’s able to charge devices faster than average chargers, like ones that come with your device, for example. This kit includes a USB-C wall charger and a meter-long cable.

Untangling wires and cords won’t be necessary with the OtterSpot Wireless Charging System. This charging pad quickly charges devices that enable wireless charging, like most Apple, Samsung and Google products, according to OtterBox’s website. It also charges OtterSpots, a portable, wireless charging pad, which you can stack on top of this base. The OtterSpot Wireless Charging System comes with a wireless charging base, a wireless charging battery, a USB A-C Cable, a USB C-C cable and a wall adapter.

This charging kit is particularly useful for people on-the-go, or those who need to power devices while they’re outdoors. The portable battery pack delivers a high speed charge to devices big and small. It’ll fit in a bag or even inside your pocket. The charging kit comes with a 3-in-1 cable featuring Micro-USB, USB-C and Lightning adapters.

Avoid straining your neck and shoulders while you’re working with OtterBox’s Wireless Charging Pad and Stand, which lets you sit your phone upright. It props phones up in both vertical and horizontal positions so you can conveniently see your mobile device while on the computer. This product delivers a 10-watt charge to power devices fast, and it works with a variety of cell phones without having to remove most cases.

This cord is made out of braided nylon, which helps prevent it from fraying or tearing after constant use. It’s designed specifically for Apple products like iPhones and iPads. The charger comes in two lengths — one and three meters — so you can choose the one that meets your needs best, whether to pair it with your existing chargers or a new one.

Careful not to take up too much room in your car, OtterBox’s new car chargers are compact but highly powerful. This kit comes with a dual USB port so you can charge two devices at once. It also includes a flexible, meter-long cord that reaches passengers in both the front and back seats. While this kit includes a cable for Apple devices, you can plug any charging cord into the port that has USB-A connectivity.

