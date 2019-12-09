Podcasting is increasingly popular. Here's how to get started.

Shopping content by StackCommerce
According to the Edison Research's Infinite Dial report, over half of Americans have listened to a podcast in 2019 (a jump of 26 percent from last year, the largest increase since 2008).
If you've been contemplating creating a podcast of your own, you likely discovered podcast creation isn't as simple as recording voice notes on your iPhone. You'll need equipment — both software and hardware — that will help your audio files sound professionally put together.
To get started, these five discounted products cover everything from an online podcasting 101 course to a top-notch digital microphone. While on sale, you stand to see if podcasting is for you without the otherwise massive investment.
1. Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone for Apple Devices
You can take a low-fidelity smartphone microphone and turn it into a premium one. Connected to your iPhone via a lightning connector, the Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone captures best-in-class audio for singing and speaking. Its companion app also makes recording an easy, simple process, giving you access to on-screen metering, integrated controls and the ability to customize the MV88 as you wish.
2. Shure SRH940 Professional Reference Headphones
When listening to your audio playback, it's important to have as little distortion as possible. After all, the point is to troubleshoot any parts in your podcast that may need further editing or re-recording. Designed with professional use in mind, the Shure SH940 Professional Reference Headphones can help you focus completely on your tracks, enhancing the entire audio spectrum for a smooth listening experience.
3. Shure SRH840 Professional Monitoring Headphones
Like the Reference Headphones, the Professional Monitoring Headphones were also crafted with pros in mind. The device was designed to perfectly capture the nuances of your audio files, boasting a tailored frequency response and 40mm dynamic drivers. Plus, they're completely ergonomic, so you won't feel weighed down or uncomfortable sporting the headphones for hours on end.
4. Shure MV88+ Video Kit: Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone
If you'll be traveling around from studio space to studio space, or interviewing subjects on-the-go, you'll want a portable kit that houses all of your recording equipment. That's where the Shure MV88+ Video Kit comes into play. It includes a digital stereo condenser microphone, tripod, phone clamp amd mic clip, as well as lightning and USB cables that can help capture audio recordings on your iPhone.
5. The Podcasting 101 Bundle
So you have all the equipment ready-to-go ... now what? To understand the fundamentals of podcasting, from insightful storytelling to on-air presenter training, it's worth looking into the Podcasting 101 Bundle. It contains over 35 hours of expert-led lessons that will help you understand how to create a podcast from start to finish, covering topics such as vocal delivery, Garageband editing and even submitting your final product to iTunes.