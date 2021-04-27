The Polaroid Go is the brand's smallest instant camera

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Iconic camera brand Polaroid unveiled its latest device last week: the Polaroid Go. At 2.4 inches tall and 3.3 inches wide, it is the brand's smallest analog camera to date. Even though it seems like just a shrunken version of the Polaroid Now, which launched last year, the Polaroid Go boasts new features such as a longer-lasting battery life and a selfie mirror — it’s available for pre-order now, exclusively from Polaroid.

Designed to be ‘pocket-sized’ and weighing only a little over half a pound, the Polaroid Go is meant to be very convenient to carry around: You can wear it around your wrist with the included wrist strap. Although it uses the same high-performance lithium ion battery as the Polaroid Now, the brand claims it has improved upon the battery to give the Go longer lasting battery life. It is now meant to last through 15 packs of film before needing to be recharged via USB.

Like its predecessor Polaroid Now, it incorporates a double-exposure feature. This allows you to superimpose an image on top of another. It also has the self-timer feature but, unlike the Polaroid Now, there is a reflective selfie mirror so you can line up your ideal pose more easily. On the topic of film, with the smallest camera also comes the brand’s smallest film size. The Polaroid Go Starter Bundle includes a double-pack of color film for the camera. The prints are 2.1-inches wide as opposed to its classic 3.5-inches. As of now, the film isn’t being sold separately from the starter bundle.

Although Polaroid is 84 years old, it has seen a resurgence in popularity over the last few years. Its cameras even inspired Instagram’s original logo, which was so beloved that the social media platform brought it back for their ten year anniversary.

Polaroid is not the only instant camera brand on the market. Japanese competitor Fujifilm also released a new camera this month as part of their Instax Mini series, the Instax Mini 40. The camera is designed with automatic shutter and exposure, meant to help you get the perfect shot by adjusting to your environment lighting. There is also an automatic built-in flash for low light settings. It works with any Instax Mini film and you can even choose fun borders or black and white options. With this camera, Fujifilm pivoted from the classic candy colored look of the popular Instax Mini 11 and went with a more vintage style. The Instax Mini 11 is an Amazon bestseller with a 4.8-star average rating from over 13,200 reviews.

If you’re looking for a more modern take on the instant camera, you may want to consider the Kodak Printomatic. This instant camera will print 2 inch by 3 inch photos on Kodak Zink paper, leaving out the classic borders of instant film. Unlike most instant cameras, it will allow you to capture a photo while another one is printing. It also has an automatic flash setting for low light environments. You can choose from six different colors like Green, Pink and Yellow.

