This portable monitor gives you a second screen on-the-go

In some cases, two screens are better than one. Dual monitors allow you to work seamlessly across a variety of documents without the pain of constantly minimizing and expanding your browsers or windows. Say you're drafting an email to your company about findings from a meaty Excel report. With a typical laptop setup, you're forced to either shrink down the size of both your email message and your spreadsheet in order to see both on the same screen (making it harder to read, especially on an already small device), or left to toggle between the two.
While there's plenty of desktop dual monitors out there, portable ones that work for your laptop are few and far between. And aside from that, dual monitors (of any kind) tend to be a pricey add-on. That's why this deal from Mobile Pixels on its DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor is worth highlighting. And right now, you can get it for $179 — use code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout to activate the savings.
This laptop accessory discreetly attaches to the back of your laptop and, when you're ready to multitask, can slide it into view. From there, you'll be able to display your applications, documents, videos, photos and more on its 1080p screen. It's also lightweight and energy-efficient, making it easy to tote around with you whenever work calls.