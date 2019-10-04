Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
From smartphones to laptops, gone are the days of experiencing your favorite shows and movies only at home on your TV. And since those two might be great for personal streaming sessions, hanging out with friends begs a better, and larger solution to streaming your favorite content. Meet the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector.
This small but mighty device is about the size of an iPhone. It lets you project video content at anytime, anywhere, and at up to 200 inches across virtually any surface, whether indoors or outdoors. Easy-to-use and get going, this portable and light projector delivers 1080p resolution, to boot, and can stream virtually any content. And right now, you can get the the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector for $300 (down from $799).
The projector is designed to deliver sharp, high-quality video and easily plays content from the Google Play Store or from your laptop, phone or tablet. Built-in speakers provide dynamic, hi-fidelity sound and you can connect Bluetooth headphones for solo-streaming movies or shows. The Prima Pocket Projector also sports three hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of audio playback to cover nearly anything you feel like watching or listening to. And if you're looking to move your movie nights outdoors, the projector's automatic keystone angle adjustment will seamlessly keep your video is stabilized and leveled even if the projector is sitting on an uneven surface.
For a projector built to deliver high-definition video like this one, a 62-percent discount is nothing to scoff at. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector is your next favorite way to watch content on-the-go.