These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
If Apple iPhones and their signature white charging cables seem ubiquitous, so do frayed and broken cables that don't last more than a few months.
Fortunately, there are a ton of MFi-Certified cables flooding the market today. That basically means Apple gave them the OK and they won't do any damage to your phone. Some of them will even juice up your device in half as much time as the original lightning cable. And they'll almost certainly last much longer. In other words, it's time to upgrade to one of these affordable, heavy-duty alternatives.
Nomad 1.5M Battery Lightning Cable
Everyone loves a 2-in-1 device and that' exactly what this Nomad cable is. It combines a rugged nylon-wrapped MFi-certified Lightning cable with a 2,800mAh portable battery, so you can just toss it in your bag and be one and done with it. It shrugs off normal wear and tear and packs enough juice to bring a dead iPhone back to a full charge.
Syncwire UNBREAKcable
If you're looking for tough, this Syncwire UNBREAKcable is basically impossible to destroy. It's gone through 30,000 cycles of 90-degree bend tests and is engineered from a tinplate interior, TPE jacket exterior, and wrapped internal wires. It also comes with an original 8-pin connector to provide speedy data transfer, syncing, and charging.
JunoPower Kaebo Braided Anti-Tear Charging Cable: 3-Pack
Designed to outlast your run-of-the-mill iPhone charger, the JunoPower Kaebo Braided Anti-Tear Charging Cable lives up to its name. It's made with aluminum adapter heads and wrapped with a durable wound-nylon cloth. And even with the extra armor, it will fit into most iPhone cases — even those large Lifeproof and Otterbox cases. Plus, you can choose from a variety of colors, including black, gold, orange, pink, red, and silver.
Charby Sense Charging Cable
This smart Charby Sense Cable was designed to prolong your battery life, juice up your device faster, and last for the long haul. It has an auto cut-off feature that immediately disconnects the power supply when you reach 100%. That way, it won't overcharge, overheat, or waste electricity. When you plug it into a laptop, it even doubles the charging speed. Plus, these four-foot cables are equipped with smart tech and LED indicators that let you know how fast the power is flowing.
10-ft MFi-Certified Lightning Cables: 3-Pack
Aside from fraying and breaking, the OG lightning cable that comes with your phone is also relatively short. You're kept on a very tight leash if you need to use it while it's charging. If you want something that allows for more flexibility and ease, these MFi-Certified cables are the way to go. With 10 feet of cable length, you can go about your daily life while your phone charges. You'll get three in a pack, too, so you can stash one in your bedroom, office, car or wherever else your heart desires.
Triton 3-in-1 Cable
When you own multiple devices, dealing with cables becomes its own kind of nightmare. Fortunately, this Triton cable makes things easier by combining a Lightning, micro USB, and USB Type-C connector on one tangle-free, indestructible cable.
