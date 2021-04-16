Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Roku recently added three new products to its lineup: the Roku Express 4K+, Roku Voice Remote Pro and Roku Streambar Pro. The remote is currently available for purchase, while the Express 4K+ and Streambar Pro are available for pre-order and expected to ship in May.

Roku also announced its latest free software update, Roku OS 10, which is being made available on devices like streaming players, audio products and Roku TV models. Apple AirPlay 2 is already available on select 4K Roku devices, but the new software update equips additional HD Roku streaming devices — like the Roku Express and select HD Roku TV models — with the ability to stream, control and share content from iPhones, iPads and Macs. Compatible Roku devices also support HomeKit, which allows users to control Roku devices using Siri or the Home app on Apple devices.

Additional features of Roku OS 10 include automatic Wi-Fi network detection, which recommends the optimal wireless network band to use with your device during setup and while you’re using it. The software update also provides devices with Instant Resume, which allows users to return to the place they left off when they relaunch select streaming channels. Automatic game console configuration is included on Roku TVs with the new update — this feature detects select game consoles when they’re plugged into the TV’s HDMI port and configures its settings to optimize video game performance.

New Roku products for 2021

The Voice Remote Pro has a rechargeable battery and allows you to control your TV with your voice. The voice command capability lets you adjust the volume, pause and play and mute the TV. Also built into the device is a lost remote finder. You can ask, “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” and the device will play a sound to make recovering it easier. Another notable feature is the remote’s private listening capability. You can plug wired earbuds (not included) into the remote and privately listen to the TV without disturbing family members or roommates. While you can pair the remote with Roku’s own In-Ear Headphones, the remote also works with any wired earbuds.

Soundbars enhance your TV and movie experience and are an easy way to upgrade your TV’s built-in speakers, according to Shopping’s resident tech writer. Roku’s latest release re-enters the soundbar space with a device that features four internal speakers and Dolby Atmos technology. The device includes a “Virtual Surround” setting that enhances the audio experience by making dialogue clearer and quieting loud commercials. Additionally, the Streambar Pro also comes with Roku’s Voice Remote Pro.

Replacing the two-year-old Roku Premiere, Roku’s new player offers an affordable way to enhance your TV’s picture quality. Compatible with HDR10 and HDR10+ TVs, the device provides 4K HDR streaming to optimize picture resolution and color. The device supports Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit and Google Assistant. It comes with the Roku Voice remote.