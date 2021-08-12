Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The popularity of foldable smartphones is growing: A survey conducted by YouGov shows that over half of Samsung carriers have shown interest in a foldable smartphone, while another survey from Counterpoint predicts foldable smartphone shipments will triple this year. Smartphone purveyor Samsung is aiming to become the dominant foldable smartphone in the field and this week, during its Unpacked 2021 Conference, announced two versions of foldable phones, as well as some upgraded wearables to pair with them, from the Z Fold3 5G to the Galaxy Buds2.

Everything is set to release on August 27, and you can pre-order the phones and companion wearables right now. Here’s what to know about each of the Samsung launches.

The largest in Samsung’s smartphone family, the Fold3 unfolds to an impressive 7.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with an upgraded Hideaway Hinge for simpler viewing and scrolling. Its internal storage is one of the best in the space, offering either 256GB or 512GB‚ it comes with IPX8 water resistance.

While the 4,400mAh battery is a little less impressive than the Samsung Galaxy 21 Ultra’s 5,000mAh, it’ll easily keep you powered through your day. With a Snapdragon 888 processor and a mid-range 12GB of RAM, you can easily spend your day surfing the internet on 5G networks, taking notes with a compatible S Pen. The 12M cameras will also help you capture Instagram photos thanks to Scene Optimizer, F1.8 aperture, and Flaw Detection features.

The Flip3 offers compact foldable capabilities, folding down into 4.2 inches for small pockets. Similar to the Fold3, the Flip3 can hold up to 256GB of storage, though it also comes in a 128GB configuration. The Snapdragon 888 processor promises speedy response times.

While the 8GB of RAM is a little lower than its foldable sibing’s, it will still be enough to stream and do some light gaming. More importantly, the 3,300mAh is significantly lower than the S21 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery. Since it’s a smaller phone, you can still expect a full day's battery life, though. The best feature about this phone, however, lies in its camera: Fold the phone and step back for a touchless selfie with a 75-degree to 115-degree camera support with 10MP camera resolution. It’s a little more cost effective than the Fold3, too.

The rumors about the Galaxy Watch 4 have been ramping up for months now, and with its release comes a host of great specs upgrades. It detects over 90 different exercises and adds blood oxygen level monitoring and body composition in real time to help maintain and achieve fitness goals. Also improved in the Watch 4 are its BioActive Sensor, which measures ECG heart sensors in real time, and Group Challenges, so you can work out and keep track of your health with friends.

It’s also the first Samsung Watch to work on Wear OS 3.0, so you can change watch interfaces and experience their library of health and fitness apps to cater to your health needs. Since the watch connects with the Fold3, Flip3, and their Buds line, you can also take phone calls and move through your favorite playlist with a tap of the interface. It retails for $250 for the 40-millimeter band and $280 for the 44-millimeter band. Both options offer customizable watch styles.

Similar to the Galaxy Watch 4, the Classic takes an analog design and gives it a smartwatch flair upgrade. The aluminum frame promises a hardy wear and Samsung’s signature BioActive Sensor promises all the features of the modernized Galaxy Watch 4.

From the advanced sleep tracker to ECG heart sensors, the Classic provides all features the Watch 4 does and adds a rotating bezel and vivid screen. Like its modern sibling, the Classic’s battery will last for up to 40 hours. Such a classic design will cost more — a 40-millimeter case size is priced at $350, while the 44-millimeter retails at $380.

Adding mobile data capabilities will increase the price up to $430. Like the Galaxy Watch 4, it offers customizable watch styles.

The first line of Galaxy Buds offered active noise cancellation and up to 13 hours of battery life including the case. While the battery has been improved with the Buds2 — up to 20 hours of battery life including the case — it only offers five hours of continuous playback with ANC on with a 61mAh battery on the buds, and 472mAh in the case. This is still an improvement from its original iteration, which only offered Ambient Aware technology rather than Active Noise Cancellation.

With adjustable silicone earbuds for ANC and comfort customization, you can also cater your audio to suit your needs. If you prefer to use your Buds for work calls, three microphones plus a Voice Pickup Unit will help ensure your voice carries across speakers clearly. It comes in four different colors: White, Olive, Graphite, and Lavender.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.