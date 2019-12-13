Save 70 percent on these active noise cancellation wireless earbuds

Shopping content by StackCommerce
The new discount on HUB's Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds immediately caught our attention.
These true wireless earbuds come with a battery life of 100 hours via the included charging case, as well as eight hours of continuous playtime, advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, and a weatherproof exterior. Even better is that they also come with active noise cancelation that can block out ambient sounds. And right now, you can get them for $64. Use code MERRYSAVE15 at checkout for the additional savings on already discounted headphones.
Active noise-cancellation first technology blocks out incoming distractions through the insulated on-ear pads. And additionally, it uses microphones and a processor to both sense ambient sounds and also actively block them out, giving your audio content more clarity.
This added layer of technology is the reason you'll expect to pay more for ANC headphones as opposed to traditional designs. And if you're looking for a truly wireless design on top of that (in the same vein as AirPods or the Powerbeats), expect to dish out even more cash.