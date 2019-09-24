Breaking News Emails
The market for Bluetooth headphones has become too crowded. There are far too many offerings that promise different things: earbuds that won't fall out of your ears, earphones that can withstand sweat, headsets that would help make you a better gamer, headphones that promise to drown out your surroundings, and so on. There are fewer and fewer options that claim to deliver what hi-fi equipment should specialize in the first place: high-quality sonics.
The Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are part of that elite few. Engineered with 40mm large-aperture drivers and active noise-canceling technology, this pair blasts out crisp wireless audio and powerful bass, all while freeing you from the distracting noise around you. They're made with ergonomic, soft over-ear cushions for enhanced comfort and have a built-in battery that lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge for extended listening. And thanks to their impact-resistant build, this pair can last for years. No wonder it managed to clinch over 12,000 rave reviews on Amazon.
Normally retailing for $69.99, you can grab the Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones on sale for only $63.99. If you use the code SAVE15SOUND at checkout, you can bring the price further down to $54.39.
