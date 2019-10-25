Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to save substantially on high-quality home goods and electronics like televisions, soundbars, universal remotes, and other home theater products. And right now, many of these aforementioned goods from brands like Samsung, LG and VIZIO are deeply discounted. If you want to start decking out your home theater space well ahead of the holidays, check out these 10 home theater deals you can get right now for a good price.
1. VIZIO SmartCast E-Series 60-Inch Ultra HD Home Theater Display
The VIZIO Smart Cast 60-inch screen comes with a 4K ultra high-definition display that adjusts your screen's backlight to complement what's on-screen. The result is crisp, razor-sharp details.
2. VIZIO E-Series 50-Inch 4K HDR Smart TV
The VIZIO E-Series comes with Google Chromecast built-in. That means you'll be able to seamlessly stream your favorite content from sites such as Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Spotify and more. It can also be paired with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices for complete hands-free control.
3. Samsung HW-N650/ZA Panoramic Soundbar (certified refurbished)
A refurbished soundbar means you're getting a virtually as-good-as-new device that's been vetted by professionals to ensure functionality. In the case of this Samsung Panoramic Soundbar, that means you're getting a soundbar designed to deliver panoramic sounds, seamless Bluetooth connectivity, and optimized sound based on your listening experience (you can, for example, switch to game mode so the audio is more in-sync with the motion on your screen.
4. KlikR Universal Remote Control
Give your remote a hi-tech upgrade with the KilkR Universal Remote. This device can stick to any infrared remote controlled product (like a TV or even a remote-controlled ceiling fan for instance) and allow it to be controlled by your smartphone. Plus, it also enables voice control so you never need your remote or smartphone on you. Currently, the device is on sale for a paltry $17.
5. VIZIO SB3651-E6 Soundbar (certified refurbished)
This certified refurbished VIZIO Soundbar features crisp sounds with less than one-percent total harmonic distortion. That means that from the softest of sounds to the most booming ones, there will be full audio clarity. Plus, its compact, sleek design will complement your current home theater setup.
6. LG B8 Series 55-Inch OLED 4K HDR Smart TV
One of the biggest price drops on this list is the LG 4K HDR Smart TV. The powerful display is designed for richness and vibrancy and also comes with Google Assistant built-in, so you can control your movie nights or Netflix binge-watching sessions with just your voice.
7. VIZIO SmartCast E-Series 75-Inch Ultra HDR Home Theater Display (refurbished)
Is bigger better for you? You'll want to scope out this display, which happens to be the biggest theater display on this list. This 75-inch screen sports Chromecast and near-4K graphic quality, so you can get easy streaming for any content that's readily available on your phone or computer and do so at a high quality.
8. VIZIO D-Series 50-Inch Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV
VIZIO's D-Series Smart TV boasts four times more detail than that of standard 1080p full HD TVs. And even if the content you're watching isn't considered ultra HD, its spatial scaling engine will convert and upscale it to be maximum 4K resolution. And it's also a more energy-efficient device compared to traditional LCD TVs.
9. VIZIO SB3821-C6 38" 2.1 Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer (certified refurbished)
Looking for a soundbar that's under $100? You found one—and it comes with a wireless subwoofer. This $99 device is designed to deliver immersive audio you'd expect to find at your local movie theater but in the comfort of your own home.
10. Rveal Digital Indoor HDTV Antenna
Indoor antennas are a welcome solution for cord-cutters looking for a way to access local TV programs. Rveal's Indoor HDTV Antenna, for instance, can provide access to local channels for no monthly fee (just a one-time payment). It also features simple installation and the subsequent cable TV subscription savings that accompany it.
Looking for more deals?
- Save $60 right now on a 3-in-1 Qi-certified wireless charger
- Enhance your business with SEO on Google, Facebook, and more — here's how
- These truly wireless earbuds compete with Apple's AirPod