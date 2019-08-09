Breaking News Emails
Your summer itinerary is surely packed with all kinds of epic experiences — from concerts and festivals to vacations and "bucket list" adventures. And if you don't post the highlights on Instagram, did you even actually go?
You never know when the perfect shot will present itself, so it's best to be prepared. Sure, you always have your smartphone camera with you, but sometimes it just isn't powerful enough to do your experiences justice. These 10 innovative photography accessories can help you not only step up your game, but also immortalize the real magic of your summer. And lucky for you, they're all on sale.
DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld 3-Axis Gimbal with 4K Camera
This lightweight gimbal stabilizer with an integrated 4K camera will take your photos from meh to magical. You'll be able to take shake-free 12MP photos and record up to 4K cinematic video, thanks to 3-axis stabilization and a wide-angle lens. Plus, you can polish your footage with preset shooting patterns, camera motions, filters, and soundtracks.
Holga Retro Digital Camera
Miss the days of point and shoot photography? Then this super-compact, straight-out-of-the-70s Holga camera is for you. It takes vintage-looking 8MP pics in a 4:3 or 1:1 ratio and saves your masterpieces to an SD card for easy retrieval. Just like the good old days, but more efficient.
All Pro HD Waterproof Action Camera + Accessory Pack
Sure, your smartphone packs a powerful camera, but you probably don't want to take it with you on extreme outings this summer. It's just a bit too fragile. This budget-friendly GoPro alternative is a much more rugged option for hiking, mountain biking or scuba diving. It packs an impressive 12MP HD wide-angle lens, an IPX8 waterproof rating, and three hours of battery life.
Insta360 ONE 4K Action Camera
Unlock some impressive photo possibilities with this smartphone add-on that lets you record and share 4K 360° video on the fly. You can either plug it directly into your phone, connect it via Bluetooth, or use it as its own handheld device. It's equipped with "FlowState" and SmartTrack technologies to capture hypnotically smooth and stable footage.
Insta360 Nano S iPhone VR Camera
Full 360-degree video is truly magical. And with this Insta360 Nano S, you can get that futuristic footage in 4K resolution from your current iPhone. Use it to video chat or live-stream your surroundings in real-time or share on social media or text with a single touch.
MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal
This compact gimbal puts others to shame. Not only does it make shaky, nausea-inducing footage a thing of the past, but it also keeps your phone juiced up while you film. There's eight different follow modes, a companion app with all kinds of photo and video settings, and four accessory mounts to help you capture the perfect shot.
ShutterGrip Smartphone Camera Controller
This slim, minimalist add-on snaps onto almost any smartphone and instantly adds a comfy, non-slip grip to make your snapshots smoother and easier to control — like a DSLR. Plus, it comes with a lanyard to prevent drops and a tripod screw, so you can transform your phone into a bonafide camera.
Polaroid OneStep 2 Camera in Graphite with Photobox
This old-school Polaroid OneStep 2 can deliver your snapshots directly to your hands in just one step. It's just like the classic Polaroid camera of decade's past, but with some modern twists, like a built-in strobe flash and high-quality lens. The result? Better quality instant photos and beautifully preserved memories.
