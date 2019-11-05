Breaking News Emails
While headphones are likely your go-to accessory while commuting, traveling and working, they aren't the best in fielding loud noises around you, which could really ruin the moment. That is unless you're sporting noise-canceling headphones, which work to negate exterior sounds.
Their technology helps block out or reduce background noise, increasing the clarity of your own chosen audio, be it podcast, composition or punk rock anthem. If you've been (not so) patiently waiting until Black Friday to get your hands on a premium pair at a discount, consider that some high-function brands are already on sale. Here are ten of those.
1. TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Canceling Headphones
The "2" in the TREBLAB Z2s makes all the difference—the headphones have been outfitted to sport twice the sound and battery life of similar models. They support Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free control, to boot.
2. Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones
This newer iteration of the highly-regarded Sennheiser HD Headphones boasts dynamic bass, high fidelity sound and a sleek, ergonomic design that will look good and feel good.
3. HIGHWAVE Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones
Active noise-canceling (ANC) headphones go beyond standard technology. These advanced devices produce sound waves that cancel out incoming ones at the same frequency, resulting in little to no noise at all.
4. Cowin E8 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones
Another ANC headphone that tops our list comes from Cowin. The E8 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones come with booming audio, noise cancelation and a comfortable design, as well as an incredibly impressive battery life: You'll be able to listen to songs uninterrupted for 20 hours straight on a single charge.
5. Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
If you think 20 hours is stellar, this Cowin design is upping the ante with 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Plus, they come with ANC technology and a high-definition microphone.
6. 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones
One of the most affordable pairs of headphones to top our list comes from 1Voice. The brand promises you're getting upwards of 90-percent external background noise elimination, as well as Bluetooth connectivity that extends to up to 33 feet. And you'll get upwards of 10 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation.
7. Cowin E7 Pro Noise Canceling Over-Ear Wireless Headphones
One of Cowin's most popular designs gives you 30 hours of battery life, virtually complete audio clarity (with real-time calibration) and a voice-optimized microphone for making calls. Plus, unlike other headphones, these support charging while you're listening to music.
8. Sennheiser PXC 550 Over-Ear Bluetooth ANC Headphones
If you want to catch a great deal on a top brand, the Sennheiser PXC 550 Headphones are a great option to consider. They feature touch-sensitive trackpads that allow you to control your music and answer calls with a wag of a finger. For context, the newest Bose 700 features similar technology, but for almost double the price.
9. Culture Audio V1 Noise-Cancellation Bluetooth Headphones Black
Culture Audio's Headphones boasts 98-percent active noise-cancellation. Plus, they're packed with smart features that take your listening experience to the next level, like touch controls and smart sensors that can pause audio content when your headphones are off.
10. Avantree ANC031 Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones
One of the most affordable ANC devices on our list is Avantree's ANC031. These headphones are fitted with precision 40mm stereo drivers. Plus they come with 28 hours of playtime and can be used for wireless streaming or while plugged in.