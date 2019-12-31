These $260 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale for $79

Double the sound, double the battery life and double the comfort make these a top-flight headphone choice.
Most people would probably agree that traveling can be a real challenge, both mentally and physically. It’s important to occasionally create some time for yourself to relax and clear your mind in between the hustle and bustle. Although your trip may not end up being perfect, there are ways to help make it smoother.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These noise-cancelling headphones have a 35 hour battery life

$78.99
$259.99

With twice the battery life, twice the sound, and twice the comfort of its competitors, the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones will allow you to do just that. Having received 4.5 stars on Amazon on more than 600 reviews, these headphones are an Amazon's Choice product and a favorite among frequent flyers. Many of the reviewers have praised its incredible sound, comfortable fit, and outstanding 35-hour average battery life. This is all topped off by the impressive T-Quiet™ active noise-canceling technology that effectively drowns out unwanted background noises in an instant, leaving you to enjoy your favorite playlist, podcast or audiobook in peace, no matter your surroundings.

The price for the TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones has dropped to just $78.99, that's 69 percent off of their MSRP price.

