These golf training tech devices are both on deep sale right now

These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
In your ideal round of golf, with every calculated swing you make, you're scoring birdies or better. In reality, your shots might be shanks, and the word "fore" may make an appearance more than once. The truth is your game could maybe use a little work, preferably in an environment where you don't need to fish golf balls out of a body of water.
Simulators such as Phigolf have become a popular training tool for novices and hobbyists alike and can help you avoid making frustrating mistakes on the green. Phigolf 's sensor swing stick, for example, gives you an immersive playing experience from the comfort of your own home, allowing you to perfect your driving skills. And right now, you can get Phigolf for $200 — use code GOLF20 at checkout to trigger the savings. As a bonus, you can virtually play on some of the world's most famous courses you may otherwise not have access to.
Once you are ready to play 18 holes in person, having GoGolf GPS, an accurate and lightweight rangefinder, can help perfect the nuances of your game. This smart device (which you can clip onto your glasses, hat or shirt) will give you a reading of the distance to the center of the green, as well as provide club and shot selection choices. And with its companion Android or iOS app, you can track the distance of your shots for every game. The rangefinder is down to $55 right now when you use code GOLFSAVE at checkout.