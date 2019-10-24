Breaking News Emails
True wireless earbuds offer the headphone experience you want but without any wires whatsoever. But AirPods and competition like Beats Pro comes with a top-shelf price tag attached. Dropping over a hundred dollars on a pair of headphones is not always a choice.
Luckily, you've got alternatives that sound great and cost much less than the top brands. To give you a taste, we've rounded up five true wireless earbuds that offer high-fidelity sound, sleek design, and powerful functionality.
AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds
They may look like AirPods, sound like AirPods, and even function like AirPods (with features such as auto-pairing and touch controls), but the real benefit to the AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds is the cost.
XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones with Charging Dock
For those who want their earbuds to stay in place when they work out, it might be smart to consider an around-the-ear model like the XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones. These ergonomically designed headphones were designed with athletes, commuters, and really anyone else on the move in mind. They also allow you to listen to six hours of music on a single charge.
Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones + Companion Translator App
The Aunu Audio M50 True Wireless Headphones offer six hours of continuous playtime, ergonomic buds, dual microphones that even work with Siri or Google Assistant and a water-resistant design. But when you pair the buds with the companion Aunu language app, the earbuds double as a translator for 33 different languages
CRESUER TOUCHWAVE True Wireless Stereo Earbuds
The Creuser Touchwave True Wireless Stereo Earbuds sport intuitive touch controls that allow you to answer calls or pause your music with the tap of your finger, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and dust-, rain- and sweat-resistance.
xFyro ARIA True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
These earbuds first gained popularity on the crowdfunding site Indiegogo, where they raised nearly $2 million. Now, anyone can enjoy a pair of the xFyro ARIA True Wireless Earbuds. With a pair, you'll be immersed in eight hours of uninterrupted, crystal clear vocals and deep bass.