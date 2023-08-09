Whether you’re traveling on vacation or simply need to schlep your makeup to work for a quick touch-up, organizing your items in one place can come in handy. While it may be tempting to just throw all your beauty and wellness essentials into a big plastic bag and be on your way, using the right toiletry bag can help keep things easily accessible and even prevent unwanted spills.

We consulted experts about what to look for when shopping for the right toiletry bag for you. Below, we compiled highly rated options and Select staff favorites to shop based on our experts’ guidance.

How we picked top-rated toiletry bags

Functionality, accessibility, capacity, durability and portability are all essential factors to keep in mind when choosing a toiletry bag. And what you need in all of these categories will vary based on where you’re taking your bag, says J Guerra, a celebrity makeup artist who frequently travels between Paris, New York and London. When compiling the toiletry bags below, we considered four key features:

Size : Consider what you need to pack and if the size of your toiletry bag can accommodate those items. If you’re only bringing along a few travel-sized products, a smaller bag will likely do.

: Consider what you need to pack and if the size of your toiletry bag can accommodate those items. If you’re only bringing along a few travel-sized products, a smaller bag will likely do. Washability : Choose durable bags made of easy-to-clean fabrics, like nylon or plastic, or consider one made of cotton that you can throw in the washing machine, according to Guerra. We prioritized nylon bags in our picks because they have the added benefit of being water-resistant.

: Choose durable bags made of easy-to-clean fabrics, like nylon or plastic, or consider one made of cotton that you can throw in the washing machine, according to Guerra. We prioritized nylon bags in our picks because they have the added benefit of being water-resistant. Compartments: A bag with pockets will help keep your stuff organized, so look for options that have multiple compartments, says Elizabeth Seropian, a celebrity makeup artist who travels frequently for work. Even if you are only packing cosmetic products, it can be a good idea to separate liquids from solids in case a bottle breaks or there’s spillage. In our search for highly rated toiletry bags, we prioritized selections that have at least one separate compartment.

Top-rated toiletry bags of 2023

To help simplify your search for functional and stylish toiletry bags, we used guidance from our experts to gather top-rated options across various retailers and brands. We included some Select staff favorites, too.

This bag comes recommended by Select’s associate updates editor Zoe Malin, who has traveled with this bag to more than five countries. “You can fit full-sized bottles of soap and hair care products inside, which is great if you’re going on long trips,” she says. “The interior is lined with PVC so if stuff spills, it’s easy to wipe clean.” This toiletry bag comes in eight colors and patterns, including Immersed Blooms, Peach Blossom Bouquet and Cardinal Red.

Material: Twill outer, PVC interior | Dimensions: 9.5 x 6 x 5.5 inches

Seropian recommends this toiletry bag from Away. It’s a water-resistant nylon bag that, when unzipped, can hang by a small hook on a door or wall to easily access your essentials at all times. It contains three mesh pouches, which makes it easy to separate products, and it includes a small clear pouch to help store smaller items like travel-sized face wash and moisturizer. This bag is available in black, blue and pink and can be personalized for an extra $20.

Material: Nylon | Dimensions: 9.6 x 3.6 x 6.6 inches

If you’re going on a short trip, consider this small toiletry bag, which has a two-way zip closure and is available in nylon or vegan leather. Though small, this bag has two internal pockets — one that zips and another that is an open slip. “I love this for carry-on bags. It looks small but it holds so much, and it’s long enough to fit a razor, toothbrush and makeup brushes,” says Malin. “I usually store around four to six Cadence capsules with essentials like moisturizer, medication, hair care and body soap.” For those who need a little more space, this bag is also available in a larger size.

Material: Vegan leather or nylon | Dimensions: 7.5 x 3 x 3.4 inches

There is technically no difference between a dopp kit and a toiletry bag (though the former is usually marketed toward men, according to our experts). This one is small enough to fit in a carry-on, is made from a water-resistant nylon material and has multiple pockets to separate your products. “I never owned a toiletry bag until I got this one for the holidays. It’s perfect to pack inside a carry-on and checked luggage — I’ve taken it on two-day local trips and 10-day international vacations,” says Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. “I like that it has two big pouches with lots of little pockets and nets to organize my stuff inside. The whole thing looks grown-up and minimal.”

Material: Cordura (a type of nylon) | Dimensions: 9 x 5 x 3.75 inches

How to shop for a toiletry bag

We consulted experts about what features to consider when shopping for a toiletry bag. They recommend keeping in mind the type and size of your bag, materials and separate compartments.

Type of bag

Toiletry bags, makeup bags, dopp kits — there are many names for vessels that hold your wellness products. But there’s not much of a difference between them, according to the experts we spoke to. Dopp kits are usually marketed toward men, while toiletry and makeup bags may be marketed more to women. But in the end, they all have the same function: to simply hold your essentials.

That said, there are different shapes, sizes and bag types to consider. For example, Seropian says she likes bags that hang from a wall hook or door handle because they free up counter space and let you easily access any products you need. If you don’t go the hanging route, look for a bag that has a wide opening or transparent pockets so you can find what you need without too much rummaging around, says Guerra.

Materials

Spills happen. And since you’ll be stuffing your toiletry bag with all types of products, like liquids, powders and more, you want to make sure your bag is easy to clean in case something breaks or leaks. “You can easily wipe down nylon bags, while cloth bags are machine-washable for a deeper clean,” says Seropian. Another benefit to nylon is that it’s water-resistant. Toiletry bags are often placed near the sink, so they may sit in puddles or endure splashes of water — a water-resistant material is ideal, says Tara Cappel, founder and CEO of For the Love of Travel, which hosts travel experiences for young professionals. Other materials that are water-resistant and commonly used in toiletry bags are polyester and plastic.

Easy-to-access compartments

Think about how many different products you plan to pack and shop for a bag with enough compartments to hold them all in one place, says Guerra. For example, if you’re just bringing along makeup, you can likely get away with a bag that equips a single compartment. If you’ll be bringing makeup, skin care, hair care and hygiene items, you may want something with four separate spots for each product category to help keep you organized.

If you are traveling with your toiletry bag in your carry-on, look for something that makes it easy to breeze through security. “A bag with one section for liquids that I can quickly take out and another for everything else is ideal,” says Cappel, who also recommends a separate section for your toothbrush to keep it clean.

