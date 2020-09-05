Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For more than a year, I've been following the wildly popular ketogenic diet. There have been vacations and cheat days here and there, but for the most part, I've stuck to it and it's paid off — I'm currently down nearly 50 pounds, have more energy and feel all-around amazing when I'm sticking to the plan.

Terri Peters has lost nearly 50 pounds by following the popular ketogenic diet. Courtesy of Terri Peters

Because of my success — and my love of all things keto — friends who try the diet often ask me what I eat. The answer, for the most part, is meat, vegetables, dairy and other high-protein, low-carb whole foods. But like everyone, sometimes I need a snack that feels a bit more indulgent.

Throughout my experience with the ketogenic diet, I've scoured store shelves and Amazon recommendations for low-carb alternatives to foods I miss (think chocolate and potato chips) and easy-to-find pantry items to make my keto days run more smoothly.

For the friends (and readers) who want to know about those items, I've compiled this list of 26 items that frequently get added to my Amazon shopping cart.

While out for Mexican food with a fellow keto-eating friend, she pulled bags of these chips out for us to dip in queso. I was instantly in love. Chili lime Quest chips are my favorite flavor, but they also come in nacho and ranch. In addition to dipping them in all of the things, I like to top them with tuna or chicken salad for lunch.

I'm not a big fan of protein shakes, but these low-carb shakes from Keto Chow are truly delicious. While I've yet to try a flavor I didn't like, my favorites are chocolate mint (it tastes like a thin mint cookie) and raspberry cheesecake. Simply mix in a Blender Bottle with water and heavy whipping cream and let sit overnight and you'll wake to a simple breakfast that fills you up all morning.

There are only about 4 grams of carbohydrates in this marinara sauce, so it's perfect to use with cauliflower pizza dough, spaghetti squash or low carb pasta — all of which are essentials when following a ketogenic diet.

These sugar-free versions of must-have condiments taste exactly like the real thing and are perfect for all of the chicken and burgers you inevitably eat when going keto.

When you're headed to the movie theater with your family or you're desperately craving sugar before you get the kids in bed, these stevia-sweetened gummy bears, sweet fish and sour buddies really do hit the spot.

Craving cookies? These keto-friendly mini cookies are delicious and make a perfect snack when you need an afternoon pick-me-up or are seriously missing baked goods.

In my expensive-but-worth-it keto arsenal is this MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil powder. I put a scoop in my coffee every morning with a splash of heavy cream, and of all the foods on this list, it's what I'm most addicted to. I've tried to quit ordering it, but my coffee seems sad without it. If you love coffee and you're eating a ketogenic diet, it's definitely worth the splurge.

Following a keto diet not only makes you thirsty, but it's also important to drink plenty of water any time you're trying to get healthier. True Lemon is my secret weapon for chugging half my body weight in ounces of water every day. The grapefruit is my favorite flavor, but with this sampler pack, you can try them all and find your own favorite.

Mmmm, more cookies. My favorite way to enjoy these delicious low-carb almond cookies is in the afternoon with a cup of herbal tea.

Speaking of herbal tea, one of my favorites — since I've started the ketogenic diet — is this detox blend from Tease Tea. And, since ordering this kit on Amazon, I've gone down the rabbit hole of ordering teas directly from Tease — the Golden Slumbers blend knocks both my husband and I out at bedtime (try it with a splash of heavy whipping cream and some vanilla stevia for keto heaven).

Adding this vanilla stevia to hot or iced teas is a delicious way to satisfy sugar cravings. And, I've been known to whip a bit of it into heavy whipping cream to top low-carb berries with for dessert.

While pork rinds may be an acquired taste for some, having them in your keto arsenal for scooping up dips or crushing and using to bread fried foods is a game changer. These spicy dill pork rinds have a unique flavor and taste amazing.

If you're feeling sluggish at the start of your keto journey and need to replace electrolytes — keto flu, anyone? — this powdered supplement tastes great and has been my favorite way to recharge. The lemonade flavor also makes an amazing hot toddy when mixed with some spiced herbal tea and a splash of bourbon.

These canned energy drinks are hands down my favorite calorie-free energy boost. And, they contain muscle-building, brain-boosting ingredients like BCAAs (amino acids).

Finding chocolate that's low in net carbs but high in taste is a challenge, and Lily's chocolate bars rise to that challenge perfectly. I keep a few bars in my freezer and break a few pieces off when chocolate cravings hit.

The friend who turned me on to these delicious snack cakes from Smartcake seriously changed my life — or at least my snacking. Top these yummy cakes with berries and whipped cream for a low-carb dessert that really makes you feel like you're splurging.

If you're looking for a savory snack you can take on the go, these prepackaged olives are delicious and easy to throw in your bag.

You don’t have to compromise your keto diet with these fresh-tasting chocolate chip cookies from SuperFat. The brand claimed their gluten-free cookies are made with grass-fed butter, almond and coconut flour and contain no added sugar.

Cheetos are tasty, but unfortunately, not the most keto-friendly snack. Instead, add a variety pack fo crispy, cheesy and low-carb snacks to your Amazon cart. Amazon cart. According to Sonoma Creamery, these ring-shaped and gluten-free treats are available in Cheddar and Parmesan Cheese flavors and made from healthier ingredients such as organic brown rice, organic quinoa and organic oat bran.

Some days you want a crunchy, salty snack to help get you through your mundane work from home routine. Hu's grain-free crackers from Hu are free of refined starches, grains, gluten, tapioca, dairy, soy and more. Choose between three flavors: Everything, Sea Salt and Pizza or opt for a variety pack of all three.

If you're looking for a savory snack full of fiber and protein, try out Enlightened Bada Bean Bada Boom Snacks. The brand claimed their snacks are vegan, Kosher, non-GMO and free of soy and dairy. Plus, these gluten-free snacks are available in a variety of flavors, ranging from Barbecue to Sriracha and Cocoa Dusted.

A serving size of Jack Link’s Beef Jerky is only 50 calories, with seven grams of protein. These delicious snacks are made from 96 percent fat-free beef, have a mild smoky flavor and free of nitrates, nitrites and MSG.

Sprinkle this almond butter-flavored granola over your high-protein Greek yogurt for extra crunch and flavor. Beyond almonds, almond butter and hemp and sunflower seeds, there's also puffed brown rice, coconut flakes and organic Stevia extract.

Skip Nutella and try Pyure's mouthwatering hazelnut spread with cocoa instead. The non-GMO and vegan-friendly spread is free of peanuts, palm oil and gluten-free. Instead, you'll taste yummy cocoa butter plus coconut and sunflower oils. It has a 4-star average rating from nearly 4,900 reviewers on Amazon.

Why settle for one flavor when you can try five —Asiago and Pepper Jack, Barbeque, Tomato Basil, Cheddar and Parmesan — instead? According to Whisps, these cheese snacks are low carb, high protein and gluten-free. Snack on these treats while binge-watching your favorite show or during your next socially distant picnic.

Don’t knock it until you try it — Pork Rind Crumbs are a tasty addition to your kitchen’s veto-friendly lineup and have zero carbs, trans fat and sugar. Sprinkle on your meats, jerky, chips, cauliflower dishes and more.

