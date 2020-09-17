Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Since coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, NBC News Shopping readers have seemingly become increasingly concerned with breathing safely, traffic to our expert guide on buying air purifiers growing exponentially ever since. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported the two main ways coronavirus is spread is through either person-to-person or contact with contaminated objects and surfaces. As of now, there are 6.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. alone.

In our guide to the best air purifiers of 2020, we consulted medical experts, including Nidhy Varghese, MD, a pediatric pulmonologist who called buying an air purifier a “personal decision.” “The data so far suggests that it is unlikely that air purifiers will help with coronaviruses,” said Varghese. Although air purifiers do not alone prevent coronavirus from spreading, that fact hasn’t stopped our readers from purchasing air purifiers from top-rated brands, including Dyson, Honeywell, Molekule Air and others.

SKIP AHEAD Fast-shipping air purifiers | Alternative air purifiers worth the wait

Additionally, with the massive outbreak of West Coast wildfires, we’ve noticed a significant surge in reader demand for air purifiers and searches for them are up across Google. This NBC News interactive map shows ongoing wildfires that consumed more than 2 million acres across California alone. Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona and Colorado have also been impacted by fires. On Sept. 15, NBC News reported smoke from the West Coast fires is so massive that people living in Virginia and even New York can see smoke from those fires in the skies.

To answer continued reader interest in air purifiers, we will frequently update this list with in-stock products for your consideration, and have compiled below the best air purifiers out there based on several main factors:

Expert-approved. Each air purifier below meets guidance from multiple medical experts we've consulted. Fast shipping. We capped the maximum delivery time at two days. Average rating. Each air purifier on this list is highly-rated.

Additionally, we include air purifiers you should consider ordering from popular, emerging and direct-to-consumer brands with at least a 4-star average rating, even if they take up to 10 days to receive.

Air purifiers with fast, two-day shipping

4.6-star average rating from more than 1,700 reviewers on Amazon

from more than 1,700 reviewers on Amazon Fastest shipping: Two-day

A portable air purifier recommended for small- to medium-sized rooms, including bedrooms and offices. It uses a three-stage filtration system — pre-filter, HEPA and activated carbon filters — which removes 99.97 percent of particles in the air and lasts up to 2,100 hours, according to the brand. NBC News Shopping previously reported that HEPA filters are tested and approved by the nonprofit Institute of Environmental Sciences and Technology: HEPA filters must be able to remove at least 99.7 percent of particles in the air for approval. According to HomeLabs, this model operates at 50 decibels (dB), which is about the noise equivalent of a conversation, based on a Purdue University chemistry safety document. HomeLabs offers a two-year warranty on their product. Also, consider being proactive and order a backup replacement filter for your air purifier so you have an extra handy, just in case.

4.6-star average rating from more than 1,300 reviewers on Amazon

from more than 1,300 reviewers on Amazon Fastest shipping: Two-day

This air purifier is available in two colors — White and Black — and more importantly, sporting five filtration levels to help capture 99.97 percent of dust and allergens, including pet dander, pollen, dust mites and mold spores, according to SilverOnyx. The five levels of filtration include a mesh pre-filter, HEPA H13 and carbon filters, as well as ultraviolet (UV) light and an ion generator. SilverOnyx considers this model fit for an “extra-large” of space up to 500 square feet, which is enough to help purify the air in some studio and one-bedroom apartments in metropolitan cities.

4.4-star average rating from more than 1,300 reviewers on Amazon

from more than 1,300 reviewers on Amazon Fastest shipping: One-day

Jinpus claimed to have upgraded its design in this air purifier, ensuring the noise level is no more than 30dB, or a noise equivalent to a quiet rural area, according to the previously mentioned Purdue chemistry document. The small air purifier uses a HEPA filter to help purify the air and a button lets you select either sleep mode — which activates an eight-hour automatic shutoff and dims its light — or blue LED light. Jinpus recommends you replace the filter every six months for optimal filtration.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

4.4-star average rating from nearly 1,300 reviewers on Amazon

from nearly 1,300 reviewers on Amazon Fastest shipping: Two-day

Rigoglioso designed a portable air purifier that fits neatly on top of your work from home office or back to school desk. According to the brand, its HEPA air purifier filters up to 99.99 percent of dust, allergens and bacteria. It offers two fan speeds and a three-stage filtration system as well as an air quality monitor, which those on the West Coast may find particularly enticing given the heavy influx of smoke from wildfires.

4.7-star average rating from more than 800 reviewers on Amazon

from more than 800 reviewers on Amazon Fastest shipping: One-day

Bissell, known for its vacuums, created an air purifier designed for compact spaces — filtration works in areas up to 100 square feet or a 10-foot by 10-foot room. The brand claimed its three-filter systems could catch pesky particles like pollen, allergens, dust and hair while the carbon filter helps eliminate odors. There’s also a light indicating when you should swap out the old filter with a new one for convenience. If you’re into white noise machines to help you fall asleep faster, but don’t want to order multiple devices, you’re in luck as this air purifier emits white noise and has a high-speed fan. There’s also a night light and sleep mode button to help you purify your space while you rest.

4.4-star average rating from more than 600 reviewers on Amazon

from more than 600 reviewers on Amazon Fastest shipping: One-day

Molekule’s air purifier made it to the top three of our roundup of the best air purifiers of 2020. It employs PECO technology, Molekule's patented filter technology that it claims will help break down pollutants at the molecular level and help remove and deactivate bacteria, mold, viruses and gases in the air. You can also purchase a Molekule Air Mini for about $400 less, which has a 4.4-star average rating from 581 reviewers on Amazon and ships within one day, if you prefer.

4.5-star average rating from 172 reviewers on Amazon

from 172 reviewers on Amazon Fastest shipping: Two-day

Colzer uses a combination of a HEPA air filter and an activated carbon layer, which it claimed better purifies your air. There’s an auto mode as well as a sleep mode, with a noise level of 29dB or about the equivalent of a quiet rural area, per Purdue’s chem testing guidance we previously touched on. According to Colzer it can filter up to 16.6 square meters or about 172 square feet.

4-star average rating from 388 reviews

from 388 reviews Fastest shipping: One-day

Envion’s air purifier uses ionic purification, which it claimed will help remove up to 99.9 percent of airborne pollutants and allergens in your space, including cold and flu viruses, mold spores as well as strep and staph bacteria. The standing tower features a simple push-button to turn on the device which doesn’t use filters, so you can save money by not purchasing replacements every few months.

4-star average rating from 79 reviewers on Amazon

from 79 reviewers on Amazon Fastest shipping: One-day

If you’re committed to investing in purified air, then you may want to consider adding this HEPA air purifier for your car that comes with a USB charger. Membrane Solution said their version purifies up to 99.97 percent of airborne pollutants. Additionally, it is designed to fit into your cup holder and features two fan speeds, touch control and emits 50dB, or the noise equivalent to an at-home conversation, according to Purdue. The company also claimed the device only takes three minutes to help purify the air in your sedan, five minutes for a small SUV and seven minutes for a minivan.

Other air purifiers to consider

We also selected air purifiers that have at least a four-star average rating, but ship within three to 10 days for your consideration — notably, a lot of the bestselling and highly-rated air purifiers we’d otherwise recommend are currently sold out given their increased popularity. If you’re able to wait a bit longer, it may be worth purchasing these other popular air purifiers, too.

Honeywell also offers an air purifier featuring Bluetooth technology, allowing you to control your new gadget from either your iPhone or Android smartphone. This model boasts a 4.6-star average rating from 416 reviews on Best Buy. It uses a combination of a pre-filter and a HEPA filter to remove up to 99.97 percent of airborne particles, according to the brand. Additionally, Honeywell said this model reduces odors and gases in the air, offers three levels of purification and can filter the air in a room up to five times per hour.

Winix’s model features a 4.9-star average rating from 188 reviewers on The Home Depot and ships within eight days. It is a true-HEPA filter that filters out up to 99.97 percent along with a carbon pre-filter to help capture household odors from food and smoke, according to Winix. This purifier can filter spaces up to 480 square feet and features a real-time air quality monitor.

If you live in an apartment or want to avoid purchasing multiple devices, then you may want to add Dyson’s three-in-one heater, cooling fan and air purifier to your shopping list, before it sells out. It has a 4.5-average star rating from 587 reviewers on Best Buy. The HEPA filter captures up to 99.97 percent of allergens, has 10 air speeds, automatic shut off, 350-degree oscillation and even boasts a backward airflow to keep you warm or help cool you down. It’s also available in five colorways on Dyson’s site: Iron/Silver, Iron/Blue, Black/Nickel, White/Silver and Scandium.

Rounding out our list is Dyson’s larger tower air purifier, which has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 800 reviewers on Best Buy. The Cool Link tower employs a HEPA filter to help purify up to 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens in areas of up to 800 square feet, features 10 air speeds for customization, comes with pre-set intervals and is safer to clean since it’s a bladeless air purifier. You can use the magnetic remote to control settings and rest on top of your air purifier when it’s not in use.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak