"The general rule of thumb is the thicker and more coarse your natural texture is, the higher wattage you'll need, and if you have more fine hair, you can look for dryers that have a lower wattage," noted Taylor.

When Murphy wants to dry hair quickly and achieve a glass-like shine to damaged medium-to-fine hair, he opts for the Dyson Supersonic — the most popular hair dryer among the hair pros we consulted — which has 1,600 watts of drying power.

He advised looking for a blow dryer with a long neck to add bounce or curl to your hair. "I can use the neck of the dryer to rest the hair on top so I can adjust my brush work midsection to get maximum root lift and extra bounce," he said.

The hair experts also advised that you always use a heat protectant as a barrier between your healthy hair and your hot tools of choice. However, applying heat to your hair, even if you use a protectant, will "cause cumulative stress on your strands over time," noted Taylor. "When the water that's in your hair strands heats up too quickly, it can cause bubbles (like boiling water) that causes damage to your strands. The result is breakage, frizz, a more brittle texture," she said. Taylor noted that the physical signs of heat damage are more split ends, breakage and frizz, less manageability and your strands will look dull.

"A lot of stylists love the Dyson, and there's a lot of reasons why," said Andrew Fitzsimons, a celebrity hair stylist. "It's super lightweight and compact, which makes it easy to use on long session days and easy to transport between jobs," he continued. Hair stylist Courtney Foster called the Supersonic her "all-time favorite blow dryer" because "it prevents heat damage by regulating direct heat on the hair strands, eliminates frizz and provides high shine, which is crucial when it comes to getting the perfect blowout." Stefan Bertin — celebrity hair stylist to Letitia Wright and Alessandro Ambrosio — said the shine it gives hair is "unbeatable," and the quiet motor is another big draw for him. "I'm very softly spoken, so clients usually can't hear me when I'm drying their hair, but the Supersonic is so, so quiet," he said. Jhonatan Rendon — who styles Christian Siriano and Lindsay Lohan — also recommended the Dyson because the "hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage." Lastly, Kristen Shaw, a celebrity hair stylist, also "loves" the Dyson blow dryer because it is "lightweight, [heats up to] the perfect temperature, reduces blowdry time and is more energy-efficient," she said.

Bertin — who also works with everyone from Katy Perry to Cara Delevingne — previously used the more affordable ghd air blow dryer. However, the new Helios hair dryer "outdoes it" because "it's lightweight, so you have great control and your arms don't ache after five minutes," he said. Bertin noted it takes less time to dry hair with the Helios model, and he called it "really powerful but not overly hot or damaging." He also noted that both the ghd and Dyson blow dryers are "advanced," and both "work perfectly with all hair textures and types" and the two brands both offer diffusers and afro comb attachments, so "all bases are covered whether you want a sleek or curly look." Rendon also recommended the ghd Helios blow dryer, and called it "lighter, faster and [it offers] more precise styling." "[It's an] amazing blow dryer for all hair types, you can also get the nozzle comb and add it for hair with texture or tight curls," he noted.

Its 12 heat and speed settings are key in making this dryer perfect for all hair types," said Caile Noble — celebrity hairstylist to Natasha Lyonne, Sofia Carson, Lili Reinhart and Hailee Steinfeld. He noted the airflow speeds up drying time and the adjustable ion technology allows him to achieve frizz-free, shinier hair. Shaw also keeps the Harry Josh hair dryer in her pro kit because "it has excellent settings that range from cool to hot, and it's a cute [mint green] color, too." It weighs less than one pound, so it's comfortable to hold when you're drying your hair at home. If you like to hold your nozzle while drying your strands, consider purchasing the Long Nozzle Concentrator, which has a patented Cool Air Flex Technology, so you don't accidentally burn your hands. Harry Josh Pro Tools claims the blow dryer’s dual filtration system helps reduce energy consumption, and it boasts a motor speed of 94 mph as well as an 11-foot extension cord. If you want to save $100, opt for the Pro Dryer 2000, the go-to blow dryer for associate shopping editor, Nicole Saunders.

Foster, who is based in New York, uses this hair dryer in her salon and recommends it to her any client "that needs a blow dryer at home but does not necessarily use it often." She noted because the blow dryer is infused with nano titanium properties, it helps prepare hair in the blowout process by removing static and closing the hair cuticles. The ionic dryer has six heat and speed settings, comes with two concentrator nozzles and is available in two colors: Blue and Black.

Shaw — who styles Hillary Swank, Jodie Comer and Shailene Woodley — called the InStyler her "favorite" travel hair dryer, noting the "cute and mini" dryer — which weighs less than a pound — fits into any bag she carries. "The best thing about it is that even though it's tiny, it generates a lot of heat so even while you're traveling, you can lock in the baby hairs and smooth your frizz," she said. The Turbo comes with a diffuser for curly hair textures and a concentrator which helps reduce flyaways — the dryer sports an infinity dial so you can customize both the temperature and negative ions it emits based on your hair needs.

"This dryer is so lightweight and isn't too much of a burden on your arms, which is key when you're using it all day at the salon," said Taylor, who founded a hair care line called Deeper Than Hair. "I love that it gets hot very quickly — but not too hot, of course — and comes with an air concentrator attachment, which allows you to concentrate the heat on sections of hair without damaging the integrity of the curl pattern," she said." It also sports tourmaline ceramic technology, which helps seal in moisture and prevent frizzy hair. Since the 2500 model is currently out of stock on Amazon, we wanted to share a newer option: the 3500, which sports three heat settings, two air speeds and a cool shot button to lock-in your hair style. It also comes with two hair piks and a concentrator.

When Murphy wants to shape hair, he uses the “super lightweight” (just over half a pound) Gama Professional IQ hair dryer. “If I'm doing brush work for volume and bounce, it's not too heavy in my hands, and I don't feel fatigued at the end of the blow dry,” he said. The Gama blow dryer includes a long concentrator nozzle that, when combined with a hair volumizer, he said can achieve “a concentrated precision blast for root lift.” It’s also ergonomically designed with the brand’s Oxy Active Technology, which Gama claims blasts oxygen to help lock in your hair style. Additionally, it boasts auto-cleaning tech and has a total of 18 possible configurations so you can customize the hair dryer based on your styling needs for the day.

