Hair salons across the country are opening up. However, as cases of the coronavirus have increased in densely-populated cities, you may not feel 100-percent comfortable with an appointment at your local beauty shop. There are precautions you can take, of course, per CDC guidance: Regularly wash your hands, maintain social distance, wear your face mask and apply appropriately-strong hand sanitizer.
If you rather not take a risk for an appointment nor want to invite your stylist over for a house call, though, consider investing in a high-quality hair dryer so you can do it yourself. Blow dryers are an essential hot tool that can help add volume and shine to your hair and either straighten your strands or enhance your curl pattern, depending on the attachments you use. With social distancing and sheltering in place becoming the norm, we wanted to help you decide which hair dryer is right for your hair needs. So we consulted eight celebrity hair stylists in New York, Los Angeles, London and Australia for their expert recommendations and tips. You can shop their must-have products, which are available from reader favorite retailers such as Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, Walmart and more.
SKIP AHEAD | Best hair dryers of 2020
When the water that's in your hair strands heats up too quickly, it can cause bubbles ... The result is breakage, frizz, a more brittle texture."
Annagjid ‘Kee’ Taylor, celebrity hairstylist, author of ‘All Hair Is Good Hair’
How to shop for a hair dryer, according to hair stylists
According to the pros, there are four types of hair dryer technologies: ceramic, tourmaline, titanium and ionic blow dryers.
- Ceramic: Ceramic hair dryers distribute the heat as evenly as possible, which is more gentle on the hair. "You don't want the heat to be too concentrated when you're drying, as you can easily accidentally cause damage," said Annagjid "Kee" Taylor, a celebrity hairstylist and author of "All Hair Is Good Hair." Taylor — who counts Tika Sumpter, Keke Palmer and Tiffany Haddish as clients — said ceramic hair dryers are her favorite because "they provide the right amount of heat that is distributed in a way that's not too rough on the hair."
- Titanium: Similar to ceramic dryers, titanium hair dryers distribute heat evenly on the hair. However, Taylor noted titanium dryers tend to get a lot hotter than ceramic dryers. "While titanium cuts down the blow dry time, you have to be careful with them," she cautioned.
- Tourmaline: "Tourmaline dryers emit negative ions, which causes water to break up and disperse quickly on the hair (water is positively-charged)," explained Taylor, who noted the science-backed tech usually equates to a higher price tag. Negative ions also help prevent flyaways and frizz.
- Ionic: Kevin Murphy, celebrity hairstylist and founder of his namesake hair care line, said ionic technology really works best for frizzy hair. "If your hair is not frizzy, it's going to lead to unwanted styling results like flat hair, and it reduces the longevity of your style if you want body and bounce," he said. Murphy noted if your hair is normal to dry or very lightly textured, and you use an ionic blow dryer, then you'll have issues with your hair going flat and your hair style won’t hold in place. "Be careful to understand the result you want before reaching for your ionic hair dryer. I've had a lot of hair fails before I understood the technology," he admitted.
What is the best blow dryer for your hair?
Murphy recommended you also let your hair texture and styling needs help guide your purchasing decision. "I'm definitely not a one hair dryer guy. I use lots of different types of hair dryers depending on what hair type or texture I'm working with, much like you would choose products for each hair type," he said.
Thick, curly or textured hair
Murphy advised looking for a hair dryer with 2,000 watts or more and an instant cool button to thoroughly dry your hair. If you have curly or coarse hair textures, Taylor added, you could get away with 2,500 watts of drying power.
"Textured hair can be dense and strong, so if your dryer is not powerful and you have to keep going over the hair, you can over-dry or dehydrate it, and the hair can become sensitive, frizzy and weak on the ends," he explained.
I'm very softly spoken, so clients usually can't hear me when I'm drying their hair, but the Supersonic is so, so quiet.
Stefan Bertin, celebrity hairstylist
Fine to medium hair
"The general rule of thumb is the thicker and more coarse your natural texture is, the higher wattage you'll need, and if you have more fine hair, you can look for dryers that have a lower wattage," noted Taylor.
When Murphy wants to dry hair quickly and achieve a glass-like shine to damaged medium-to-fine hair, he opts for the Dyson Supersonic — the most popular hair dryer among the hair pros we consulted — which has 1,600 watts of drying power.
He advised looking for a blow dryer with a long neck to add bounce or curl to your hair. "I can use the neck of the dryer to rest the hair on top so I can adjust my brush work midsection to get maximum root lift and extra bounce," he said.
The hair experts also advised that you always use a heat protectant as a barrier between your healthy hair and your hot tools of choice. However, applying heat to your hair, even if you use a protectant, will "cause cumulative stress on your strands over time," noted Taylor. "When the water that's in your hair strands heats up too quickly, it can cause bubbles (like boiling water) that causes damage to your strands. The result is breakage, frizz, a more brittle texture," she said. Taylor noted that the physical signs of heat damage are more split ends, breakage and frizz, less manageability and your strands will look dull.
Best hair dryers of 2020
1. Dyson Super Sonic hair dryer
"A lot of stylists love the Dyson, and there's a lot of reasons why," said Andrew Fitzsimons, a celebrity hair stylist. "It's super lightweight and compact, which makes it easy to use on long session days and easy to transport between jobs," he continued. Hair stylist Courtney Foster called the Supersonic her "all-time favorite blow dryer" because "it prevents heat damage by regulating direct heat on the hair strands, eliminates frizz and provides high shine, which is crucial when it comes to getting the perfect blowout." Stefan Bertin — celebrity hair stylist to Letitia Wright and Alessandro Ambrosio — said the shine it gives hair is "unbeatable," and the quiet motor is another big draw for him. "I'm very softly spoken, so clients usually can't hear me when I'm drying their hair, but the Supersonic is so, so quiet," he said. Jhonatan Rendon — who styles Christian Siriano and Lindsay Lohan — also recommended the Dyson because the "hair dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage." Lastly, Kristen Shaw, a celebrity hair stylist, also "loves" the Dyson blow dryer because it is "lightweight, [heats up to] the perfect temperature, reduces blowdry time and is more energy-efficient," she said.
2. ghd Helios hair dryer
Bertin — who also works with everyone from Katy Perry to Cara Delevingne — previously used the more affordable ghd air blow dryer. However, the new Helios hair dryer "outdoes it" because "it's lightweight, so you have great control and your arms don't ache after five minutes," he said. Bertin noted it takes less time to dry hair with the Helios model, and he called it "really powerful but not overly hot or damaging." He also noted that both the ghd and Dyson blow dryers are "advanced," and both "work perfectly with all hair textures and types" and the two brands both offer diffusers and afro comb attachments, so "all bases are covered whether you want a sleek or curly look." Rendon also recommended the ghd Helios blow dryer, and called it "lighter, faster and [it offers] more precise styling." "[It's an] amazing blow dryer for all hair types, you can also get the nozzle comb and add it for hair with texture or tight curls," he noted.
3. Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Pro Dryer
Its 12 heat and speed settings are key in making this dryer perfect for all hair types," said Caile Noble — celebrity hairstylist to Natasha Lyonne, Sofia Carson, Lili Reinhart and Hailee Steinfeld. He noted the airflow speeds up drying time and the adjustable ion technology allows him to achieve frizz-free, shinier hair. Shaw also keeps the Harry Josh hair dryer in her pro kit because "it has excellent settings that range from cool to hot, and it's a cute [mint green] color, too." It weighs less than one pound, so it's comfortable to hold when you're drying your hair at home. If you like to hold your nozzle while drying your strands, consider purchasing the Long Nozzle Concentrator, which has a patented Cool Air Flex Technology, so you don't accidentally burn your hands. Harry Josh Pro Tools claims the blow dryer’s dual filtration system helps reduce energy consumption, and it boasts a motor speed of 94 mph as well as an 11-foot extension cord. If you want to save $100, opt for the Pro Dryer 2000, the go-to blow dryer for associate shopping editor, Nicole Saunders.
4. Babyliss Nano Titanium Portofino Dryer
Foster, who is based in New York, uses this hair dryer in her salon and recommends it to her any client "that needs a blow dryer at home but does not necessarily use it often." She noted because the blow dryer is infused with nano titanium properties, it helps prepare hair in the blowout process by removing static and closing the hair cuticles. The ionic dryer has six heat and speed settings, comes with two concentrator nozzles and is available in two colors: Blue and Black.
5. InStyler Turbo Ionic Blow Dryer
Shaw — who styles Hillary Swank, Jodie Comer and Shailene Woodley — called the InStyler her "favorite" travel hair dryer, noting the "cute and mini" dryer — which weighs less than a pound — fits into any bag she carries. "The best thing about it is that even though it's tiny, it generates a lot of heat so even while you're traveling, you can lock in the baby hairs and smooth your frizz," she said. The Turbo comes with a diffuser for curly hair textures and a concentrator which helps reduce flyaways — the dryer sports an infinity dial so you can customize both the temperature and negative ions it emits based on your hair needs.
6. Red by Kiss Ceramic 2500 Turbo Dryer (Out of Stock)
"This dryer is so lightweight and isn't too much of a burden on your arms, which is key when you're using it all day at the salon," said Taylor, who founded a hair care line called Deeper Than Hair. "I love that it gets hot very quickly — but not too hot, of course — and comes with an air concentrator attachment, which allows you to concentrate the heat on sections of hair without damaging the integrity of the curl pattern," she said." It also sports tourmaline ceramic technology, which helps seal in moisture and prevent frizzy hair. Since the 2500 model is currently out of stock on Amazon, we wanted to share a newer option: the 3500, which sports three heat settings, two air speeds and a cool shot button to lock-in your hair style. It also comes with two hair piks and a concentrator.
7. Gama Professional IQ hair dryer
When Murphy wants to shape hair, he uses the “super lightweight” (just over half a pound) Gama Professional IQ hair dryer. “If I'm doing brush work for volume and bounce, it's not too heavy in my hands, and I don't feel fatigued at the end of the blow dry,” he said. The Gama blow dryer includes a long concentrator nozzle that, when combined with a hair volumizer, he said can achieve “a concentrated precision blast for root lift.” It’s also ergonomically designed with the brand’s Oxy Active Technology, which Gama claims blasts oxygen to help lock in your hair style. Additionally, it boasts auto-cleaning tech and has a total of 18 possible configurations so you can customize the hair dryer based on your styling needs for the day.
