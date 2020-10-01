Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

NBC News Shopping readers have a voracious appetite for learning about the many ways they can take care of their hair, whether with styling products, hot tools or otherwise. And since it’s National Hair Day, we rounded up 14 popular hair products, ranging from Gwenyth Paltrow’s favorite drugstore shampoo to a hair straightener favored by the stylist to Michelle Williams and Reese Witherspoon. We also include bestsellers from beauty retailers such as Sephora, Ulta and Dermstore, along with popular picks from department stores our readers frequently shop at, including, Macy’s and Nordstrom.

Best blowdryer: Dyson

4.6-star average rating from more than 2,650 reviewers on Amazon

Dyson doesn’t just specialize in vacuums and air purifiers (some of which ship within two days, if you’re looking). One Shopping contributor previously called the Dyson SuperSonic Blow Dryer a light, compact and very sleek hair dryer that is designed for different hair textures. The futuristic-looking blow dryer comes with three magnetic attachments — a smoothing nozzle, styling concentrator and diffuser — that enables her to style and manage her curly 3B hair. The Dyson hair dryer has four heat settings, as well as three speed settings so you can customize your drying experience based on your hair needs.

Best flatiron: ghd

4.3-star average rating from more than 1,000 reviewers on Amazon

In our guide to the best flat irons of 2020, celebrity hair stylists shared their all-time favorite hair straighteners they like to keep in their professional kits while helping Hollywood stars and musicians primp and prep for red carpet events. One expert-recommended product that Shopping readers gravitated toward was the ghd Classic Original IV Hair Straightener. "It's one of my favorites due to its semi-rounded edges, which increase the preservation of your hair's integrity and strength, so you don't accidentally repeat creases with frequent styling, which ultimately breaks your hair," said Kristen Shaw, hair stylist to Hilary Swank and Shailene Woodley.

Best dry scalp shampoo: LivSo

4.3-star average rating from nearly 400 reviewers on Amazon

Dealing with dry scalp can be a drag, which is why NBC News BETTER consulted Shari Hicks-Graham, MD, a dermatologist, on the best shampoos for dry scalp. Her number one recommendation was the LivSo Moisturizing Shampoo because it’s gentle, sulfate-free and contains xylitol to help fight yeast, while salicylic and glycolic acids, plus willow bark extract soothe your scalp. The LivSo Moisturizing Conditioner and LivSo Scalp Lotion happen to round out the top three most in-demand beauty products among NBC News Shopping readers.

Best co-wash: Oribe

4.6-star average rating from more than 100 reviewers on Amazon

Naturalistas can co-wash their hair with a hydrating hair product, such as Oribe Cleansing Creme for Moisture and Control, which was recommended by Vanessa Collington, a stylist at Mizu Hair Salon New York. “[Oribe’s co-wash] cleans hair without stripping it of its natural oils,” she told us in our guide to the best products for natural hair products. “It’s a heavier product for hair that is thicker and frizzy, so it also tames your curls.” Orbie’s signature complex — watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower extracts — protects the hair from oxidative stress and photoaging, according to the brand — plus it smells delicious, too.

Best hair dye: Garnier

4.5-star average rating from more than 13,900 reviewers on Amazon

In our expert guide to coloring your hair at home, celebrity hair stylist and Garnier ambassador Nikki Lee recommended this affordable hair dye. It’s made with a blend of hydrating oils —avocado, shea, olive and fruit oil concentrate — to help prevent your hair from drying out.

Best grooming tool: Philips Norelco

4.6-star average rating from nearly 15,600 reviewers on Amazon

If your local barbershop isn’t open, or they just don’t feel comfortable leaving the crib, help them keep facial hair in check while at-home. Philips, which makes everything from an editor-approved electric toothbrush to ultrasound machines, created a trimmer with 19 attachments for both face and body via its Philips Norelco department.

Best hair brush: Revlon

4.4-star average rating from more than 83,600 reviewers on Amazon

This hot tool combines a blow dryer's power with the volume you typically achieve with a round brush at the hair salon. It uses a mix of nylon and tufted bristles to help detangle and smooth your strands while pumping up the volume. There are two speed and heat settings, too, along with a cooling option to help lock in your style. Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush is also an in-demand product for TODAY Show readers.

Nordstrom bestseller: Olaplex

4.7-star average rating from nearly 700 reviewers at Nordstrom

During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Beauty Sale, the Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 was one of the most popular beauty items among NBC News Shopping readers. While it isn’t currently on sale, you can still snag the hair treatment from Nordstrom and other beauty retailers. The Hair Perfector is a weekly pH-balanced hair treatment that works on all hair textures — from straight to kinky — to help strengthen and protect your hair from damage.

Macy’s bestseller: T3

4.8-star average rating from more than 50 reviewers at Macy’s

Trade in your old curling iron with this 3-in-1 option from T3, a hot tool brand favored by celebrity hair stylists Kiki Heitkotter — Michelle Williams and Reese Witherspoon are clients —and Lauren Polko, who works with Priyanka Chopra and Adriana Lima. You can swap out your barrels, ranging from a 1-inch barrel for classic, defined curls; 1.25-inch barrel for a soft curl; and a 1.5-inch barrel for bombshell curls, like a Victoria's Secret model. If you prefer a curling wand instead of a curling iron, T3 also offers a set you can order instead.

Sephora bestseller: Moroccoanoil

4.6-star average rating from more than 1,200 reviewers at Sephora

Argan oil has a sweet, nutty aroma, as well as antioxidants and vitamins to help soften your hair. After you finish styling your hair with your hot tools, rub a small amount of this oil into the palm of your hands and run it through your hair to help keep frizz in check and leave behind a natural sheen and tropical scent. You can mix the oil into your deep conditioner for extra hydration, then put on a shower cap and use your standard blow dryer (or a hooded dryer if you have one) to help the ingredients penetrate your follicles.

Ulta bestseller: Redken

4.6-star average rating from nearly 1,700 reviewers at Ulta

This light-weight hair treatment conditions, hydrates and helps prep your hair for styling by offering heat protection. It was designed to be used as either a leave-in conditioner or you can wash the coconut oil-infused product out from your strands if you prefer. The L'Oréal-owned brand also claimed this hair treatment helps control frizz, prevents static and reduces drying time.

Amazon bestseller: NatureLab Tokyo

4.4-star average rating from more than 400 reviewers on Amazon

Exfoliate your scalp with a gentle sugar crystal hair scrub to help remove product buildup and dandruff. The pH-balanced formula uses platinum fiber and pearl extract to impart a glass-like shine, while grape stem cells have antioxidants to revitalize your hair. Hyaluronic acid — yes, the popular skin care ingredient — is also found in this paraben- and sulfate-free, color-safe formula. Massage the scrub to damp hair, start at your scalp and work your way down to the end of your hair, then follow up with your shampoo and conditioner of choice.

Derm Store bestseller: Living Proof

5-star average rating from more than 50 reviewers at Dermstore

In between wash days or after a workout, mist Living Proof’s signature dry shampoo onto your oily scalp, to help soak up excess grease and help neutralize odor. You can also use this highly-rated dry shampoo, along with your curling iron or wand, to achieve beach waves at home, even if you don’t live near the ocean. The cruelty-free formula is safe for both chemical- and color-treated hair since it’s free of sulfates.

Walmart bestseller: Marc Anthony

4.6-star average rating from more than 50 reviewers at Walmart

Gwenyth Paltrow, actress and founder of Goop — a lifestyle brand that sells a $75 candle that smells like her lady parts — recently shared with Glamour that she uses this under $10 find, available on Walmart. Hydrate your hair with a caffeine-and-ginseng-infused conditioner, two ingredients the company says will help promote hair growth. Vitamin E will also help improve dullness and help prevent breakage.

