Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Months of quarantine and working from home alongside political and civil unrest may have you more frequently switching on your coffee maker in the morning and pouring a glass of red wine some nights. While it may keep you sane this winter, you may be causing serious stains on your teeth. While Covid-related closures have made it more difficult to get an appointment at the dentist's office, at-home whitening kits are an increasingly popular, affordable way to remove some of those stains.

SKIP AHEAD How to shop for teeth whitening products

But are teeth whiteners safe and effective? And which ones should you get? To figure it out, we asked dentists how teeth whiteners work, how to shop for them and what the best at-home teeth whiteners are.

Best teeth whiteners

Based on the guidance we got from experts, here are some of the best teeth whiteners on the market right now to consider. More in-depth shopping guidance is below.

These whitening pens contain carbamide peroxide gel that’s directly applied to the teeth, designed to break down surface stains from foods and drink. Each pen contains enough gel for more than 15 treatments and applied up to twice daily. AuraGlow also sells a larger (and more expensive) kit with a tray and LED light for a more intense at-home cleaning.

These popular strips come in boxes of 28, and are stuck and left directly on your teeth for 30 minutes, once per day. Strips contain a low concentration of hydrogen peroxide in order to gently whiten your teeth over time. Crest also sells trays with light for more powerful whitening.

Another popular brand, Colgate’s whitening kit comes with a blue LED mouth tray, charging case and 20 whitening gel vials, made of 9-percent hydrogen peroxide. Users apply the kit 10 minutes a day for 10 days. The best part? The tray doesn’t need to be plugged in during use, so you can do laundry, cook dinner or even work from home while whitening.

These whitening trays use hydrogen peroxide gel and blue LED light trays, which helps the whitening ingredient to more effectively remove staining. Users complete four back-to-back applications (for eight minutes each time) each day for five days. Each kit comes with a small brush to apply gel directly to teeth, helping avoid contact with the gums. The tray can plug directly into the wall.

You may have seen this brand lauded by model Kendall Jenner — they specialize in whitening strips and pens. Moon’s strips come in packs of 56 and adhere directly to your teeth, dissolving after 15 minutes. Strips contain hydrogen peroxide and are peppermint flavored, leaving your breath fresh after use.

If your teeth are too sensitive for other types of whitening products, or you’re looking for a daily product to maintain your smile, this whitening toothpaste is right for you. This toothpaste is made for sensitive teeth, both gently whitening and protecting your teeth. The product also contains fluoride, which helps prevent cavities with each use.

The company known for their adjustment retainers offers a number of whitening products, including both pens and trays. Smile Direct Club’s teeth whitening kit comes with enough gel for a year of whitening results, including eight pens and a tray with LED light attached for more effective whitening. Users can plug the tray directly into the wall or their smartphone — if you plan to whiten on the go.

These whitening strip kits, created by a direct-to-consumer oral beauty startup, contain 28 strips for 14 treatments and one gum oil pen, designed to reduce gum sensitivity. Each strip has the active ingredient hydrogen peroxide and is applied once a day for two weeks, for an hour each time. The oral care company also sells whitening toothpaste for maintenance.