Best travel-sized hand sanitizers aligning with CDC guidance

After experiencing the “worst year in history for air travel demand” according to the International Air Transport Association, the country is opening up and many people are beginning to make travel plans again — 80 percent of U.S. consumers plan to travel for leisure in 2021, according to a Tripadvisor survey. And while vaccines are being rolled out and some states, including Texas, Iowa and Mississippi have dropped their mask mandates, medical experts are still recommending people take proper safety precautions such as double masking, socially distancing and washing hands frequently. Another safety measure is regularly applying hand sanitizer while on the go. So whether you’re planning on enjoying a staycation, going on a road trip or taking a socially-distant vacation overseas with family or friends, you may want to keep a few travel-sized hand sanitizers on hand.

Best travel-sized hand sanitizer

To give you an idea of some suitable options, here are seven highly-rated and travel-sized hand sanitizers, including options from Touchland, Germ-X, Purell and more.

This Germ-X hand sanitizer was previously recommended by Harold Lancer, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Beverly Hills and founder of Lancer Skincare. “I prefer soap and water, to tell you the truth, but if I had to pick, Germ-X is a great choice,” he said. “Made up of 63 percent ethyl alcohol, it will fight off germs and the novel Covid-19.” You can also find it in packs of three or 48.

Hadley King, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, previously told Shopping that this EO hand sanitizer is her personal favorite because she “loves the way it smells and its ingredients are safe: Alcohol sourced from non-GMO sugar cane, vegetable glycerin and jojoba seed oil.” It also features glycerin and dimethicone to help hydrate your skin and smells like lavender. You can also find it in an unscented version, King told us is “safer for eczema-prone skin or sensitized individuals.”

This climbOn spray sanitizer is plant-based and cruelty-free, according to the brand. It features 70 percent ethyl alcohol and includes aloe vera and MCT oil, which has plenty of fatty acids to soothe and hydrate your skin. Additionally, it offers a refreshing scent with hints of clove and lemon.

This hand sanitizer by Shopping reader-favorite brand Touchland is another spray option and includes 67 percent ethyl alcohol. Dendy Engelman, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon in New York, previously told Shopping that “they are formulated with aloe vera and essential oils to help keep the skin moisturized without leaving a sticky film.” Plus, you can find it in a fragrance-free option, as well as over half-a-dozen scents, including Citrus, Forest Berry and Lavender.

This Purell variety pack includes eight hand sanitizers to share with your travel partners or pack in different bags. It’s Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller when it comes to Bulk Quantity Hand Sanitizers. The formula includes 70 percent ethanol and is paraben-, aluminum- and dye-free. The sanitizers come in gel holders so you can attach them to your belt loop or bag handle for easy access. You can also find it in larger sizes to keep around the house.

This refillable Olika sanitizer is vegan and gluten-free and includes more than 500 mists. It comes in a tiny bottle that features an ergonomic design. You can find it in a 3-Pack, 6-Pack or 12-Pack option. Plus, it comes in half-a-dozen scents, including Mint Citrus, Lavender, Orange Blossom, as well as a Fragrance Free option.

Known for baby products and pregnancy-safe items, Pipette’s hand sanitizer is fragrance-free and certified vegan. It contains 65 percent ethyl alcohol and features glycerin and squalane, which is derived from sugar cane to moisturize your skin. You can also find them in packs of six, 12 and 48.

Where to buy travel-sized hand sanitizer

While you take a look at the highlighted products above, we’ve compiled a list of retailers that offer travel-sized hand sanitizer, too.

