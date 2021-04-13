Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping readers have a voracious appetite for all things Dyson — from air purifiers and vacuums to lighting fixtures and hair dryers. Celebrity hair stylists like Jhonatan Rendon, Andrew Fitzsimons and Kevin Murphy have all previously told us they keep a Dyson hot tool in their respective pro kits. Beauty writers like Leila Nejai and I are both fans of Dyson hot tools, as well. What makes Dyson’s roster of hot tools so desirable among the beauty community? Dyson claims its hot tools were engineered to help protect all hair types from extreme heat damage and minimize frizz and pesky flyaways, for one thing: They all utilize their respective technology and patented features to help dry, curl or straighten hair. Each hot tool is also relatively lightweight and comes with bonus attachments or pouches for easy storage and travel.

Dyson hot tools can be found wherever Dyson products are sold, including Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. You can also purchase Dyson hot tools directly through the brand (however, some of the more popular models, like both colorways of the Dyson Airwrap complete, are currently sold out on Dyon’s website). Specialty retailers like Sephora, Ulta and Dermstore all carry Dyson hot tools, too. With prices starting at $400, these Dyson hot tools are an investment, for sure. And there are some opportunities to save: If you’re looking to save up to 20 percent off right now, for example, consider the current Sephora Spring Savings Event, which wraps April 19.

To help simplify your Dyson beauty shopping experience, we put together this simple guide on the brand’s current suite of hair styling tools and accessories.

Dyson first made its foray into hot tools nearly five years ago with its signature product: the Supersonic, a futuristic-looking and very compact hair dryer. Despite its $400 price tag, this is Dyson’s most affordable hot tool. In our guide to the best hair dryers, six hair stylists we consulted all agreed the Supersonic is worth the investment because it is effective.

Hair stylist Courtney Foster pointed out that the brand’s built-in heat protecting technology prevents heat damage, eliminates frizz and provides plenty of shine, which she noted is “crucial when it comes to getting the perfect blowout." Andrew Fitzsimmons told us he appreciates the “super lightweight and compact” hair dryer because it is “easy to use on long session days.” Another big selling point, celebrity hair stylist Stefan Bertin added, is the relatively quiet V9 motor. "I'm very softly spoken, so clients usually can't hear me when I'm drying their hair, but the Supersonic is so, so quiet," he noted. Dyson says it combined the V9 motor with the Air Multiplier tech found in its fans, which together help dry hair quickly.

The Supersonic comes with three magnetic attachments, each serving a different hair styling purpose. The Smoothing nozzle dries your hair with a low airflow while the similar-looking Styling concentrator offers a narrow and high-velocity airflow that is helpful when working on sections of your hair. Those with curly hair can utilize the Diffuser, which features prongs to help maintain a natural curl pattern. Naturalistas can order the Wide tooth comb attachment to help simplify the blowout process. Those with a sensitive scalp or fine hair can utilize the circular Gentle attachment, which features short prongs along the perimeter. If you order the Supersonic directly through Dyson, you have the option to receive both the Wide tooth comb and Gentle attachment for free. However, if you order either attachment separately, it’ll set you back $40 apiece. The kit also includes a rubber mat, a travel case and a hanging attachment. Dyson also makes a heat-resistant stand (currently sold out) designed to fit the three standard magnetic attachments, plus the Supersonic.

The Supersonic is available in three colorways — Iron/Fuchsia, White/Silver and Black/Purple — and boasts a 4.7-star average from more than 2,100 reviews on Dyson.

If you don’t already own the Supersonic or are looking to level up your at-home blowout routine, the Dyson Airwrap might be worth the investment. The Airwrap comes with eight attachments, including the Pre-Styling Dryer, which you can utilize to rough dry your hair. Dyson advises you rough dry until your hair is damp to touch before swapping out the attachment for a brush or curling barrel — these other attachments will finish drying your damp strands.

The Airwrap is powered by Dyson’s V9 motor, which the brand says creates a Coanda effect that helps the hair wrap around the barrel to curl or smooth it, depending on the attachments you employ. For beach waves, opt for the 1.2-inch barrels, and for soft, voluminous curls, use the bigger 1.6-inch barrels. Each barrel features either left or right arrows showing you which direction your curls are going. Select the barrel with the arrows pointing away from your face for the most natural-looking curl, Foster advised. “It opens the face up which enhances beautiful features like cheekbones and jawlines,” she said. “When curling toward the face, it can create a cave, therefore hiding the face.” If you’re working on the right side of your face, you want your barrel to go to the right (or away from your face) and the opposite is true when working on the left section of your hair. If you want a more casual, beachy look, switch up the direction of the barrels.

This hot tool features three airflow speeds, three heat settings and a cold shot button to help lock your style in place. It also comes with a travel case and non-slip mat. The 1.5-pound hot tool is available in two color combinations — Nickel/Fuchsia and Black/Purple — and received a 4.5-star average from more than 790 reviews on Dyson.

"The quality and price tag makes this flat iron like the Rolls Royce of hair tools," Foster previously told us in our guide to the best flat irons. This $500 hair straightener utilizes ionic technology to help smooth frizzy hair and it cranks up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. Dyson claims the Corrale’s patented flexing copper plates mold to your hair and create even tension, prevent heat damage and result in smooth hair.

In addition to the 410 degrees Fahrenheit setting, there are two other pre-set heat settings: 330 and 365 degrees Fahrenheit. The straightener features an LED screen that displays both the temperature and battery life — according to the brand, you get 30 minutes of cordless use on a full 70-minute charge. You can also use the hair straightener with the cord plugged in if you prefer. Hairstylist Kristen Shaw, who works with Jodie Comer, noted the Corrale "will straighten your hair at the fastest speed without burning it and leaves your strands shiny."

For a full-size iron, the Corrale is also relatively travel-friendly — it weighs 1.8 pounds and comes with a heat-resistant pouch that you can toss into your carry-on or checked luggage. If you order a Corrale directly through Dyson, you can get a free paddle brush and detangling comb with your purchase. Like the Supersonic, the Corrale is available in three color combinations: Black / Purple, Black Nickel/Fuchsia and Purple/Black. It received a 4.2-star average rating from more than 500 reviews on Ulta.

