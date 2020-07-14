Why I love about the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Not all hair is created equally and one of the things I love about the Dyson Supersonic is that it’s designed for different hair textures and styles. While I straighten my hair often, I also like to style my hair curly sometimes, which requires a versatile blow dryer that can help with both.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

My hair also tends to be on the dryer side from years of coloring and blow drying on a regular basis, so I try to take care of it with weekly masks and leave-in conditioners that counterbalance the effects of heat and chemical damage. One of the reasons why I chose the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is its built-in heat-protecting technology.

The first thing I noticed about the Dyson Supersonic was how light it is and how different it looks compared to other blow dryers.

it is and how different it looks compared to other blow dryers. While other blow dryers have a long nozzle, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is very compact .

. It’s also uniquely sleek. You can get it in four different colors and finishes: Iron/Fuchsia, Black/Nickel, White/Silver, Black/Purple.

The attachments on the Dyson Supersonic allow me to easily switch between hairstyles and create different looks. A lot of blow dryers come with a diffuser attachment but I find that they are not as powerful as the blow dryer is for straightening. The diffuser that came with the Dyson Supersonic was forceful and high-pressured— it dried my curly hair faster than other diffusers I’ve tried in the past. The package came with a non-slip mat, a storage hanger, and three magnetic attachments:

Smoothing nozzle , which is good for a sleek look with volume at the roots

, which is good for a sleek look with volume at the roots Styling concentrator , which helps create that effortless wavy look

, which helps create that effortless wavy look Diffuser, which speeds up drying time for curly hair, while also defining curls without frizz

When I’m blow drying my curly hair, I have to blow dry the same section repeatedly to eliminate frizz and get the hair smooth and straight — it requires a lot of pressure and heat to create the desired look. Because the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is so powerful, it dries hair faster than other blow dryers in the market, which further protects hair from excessive heat damage. Of course, it also cuts my hair prep time in half — I can appreciate any hair product that saves me time.

Dyson Supersonic: Specs and features

The Dyson brand is known for its rigorous testing and highly engineered products — as NBC News previously reported, the company invested $71 million to develop the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer. Here are some of the features that help the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer stand out.

The small but mighty V9 motor is especially strong and especially small —about half the size of other hair dryer motors , Dyson claims.

, Dyson claims. The hair dryer includes three easy-to-remove magnetic attachments .

. Engineers worked to reduce the Supersonic noise emission and, according to independent quiet product awards program QuietMark, “it’s acoustically tuned for conversation … to produce one inaudible frequency ... enveloped by a vibration reduction system, further reducing the transfer of noise between the motor and the case.”

… to produce one inaudible frequency ... enveloped by a vibration reduction system, further reducing the transfer of noise between the motor and the case.” The hair dryer has three speed settings (low, medium and high) and four heat settings (82 degree, 140 degrees, 176 degrees, and 212 degrees Fahrenheit).

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.